Cardi B Has Jokes After Winning Her Civil Assault Trial

Cardi B appeared to be in good spirits while leaving a courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday after winning her civil assault trial. While speaking with reporters afterward, she remarked: “I'm telling you guys, when I say that my forehead is raw from changing all these wigs. Raw, raw, raw."

She also thanked her supporters for sticking by her while standing next to her attorneys, Lisa F. Moore and Peter Anderson. In doing so, she offered a "warning" to anyone else considering bringing a "frivolous" lawsuit against her. “I'm not that celeb you sue & you think it's going to settle. I'm not gonna settle. Especially when I’m super completely innocent. I know I got a little reputation, but I swear to God I’m innocent," she said.

Not all of Cardi's interactions with the press on Tuesday were so positive. While leaving the courthouse, one member of the paparazzi asked Cardi about her pregnancy rumors as well as her relationships with Offset and Stefon Diggs. The move sent her into a fury. She flung a fan's pen in the direction of the person and labeled them disrespectful.

"Don't do that," she told the person, as caught by TMZ. "Do you see women asking those types of questions?... Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions? Act like you have some manners. Your mama taught you to respect women."

The assault case was brought by Emani Ellis, a former security guard who accused Cardi of allegedly attacking her at medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. The rapper was pregnant with her and Offset's first child at the time, but had yet to publicly announce they were expecting.