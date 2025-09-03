Cardi B Has Jokes After Winning Her Civil Assault Trial

BY Cole Blake 699 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kamala Harris Campaigns Across Wisconsin In Final Days Of Campaign
WEST ALLIS, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 01: Cardi B speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center on November 1, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. With four days until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Cardi B is turning her attention back to working on her long-awaited upcoming sophomore album, "Am I The Drama?"

Cardi B appeared to be in good spirits while leaving a courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday after winning her civil assault trial. While speaking with reporters afterward, she remarked: “I'm telling you guys, when I say that my forehead is raw from changing all these wigs. Raw, raw, raw."

She also thanked her supporters for sticking by her while standing next to her attorneys, Lisa F. Moore and Peter Anderson. In doing so, she offered a "warning" to anyone else considering bringing a "frivolous" lawsuit against her. “I'm not that celeb you sue & you think it's going to settle. I'm not gonna settle. Especially when I’m super completely innocent. I know I got a little reputation, but I swear to God I’m innocent," she said.

Not all of Cardi's interactions with the press on Tuesday were so positive. While leaving the courthouse, one member of the paparazzi asked Cardi about her pregnancy rumors as well as her relationships with Offset and Stefon Diggs. The move sent her into a fury. She flung a fan's pen in the direction of the person and labeled them disrespectful.

"Don't do that," she told the person, as caught by TMZ. "Do you see women asking those types of questions?... Why do you feel, as a man, you get to ask me those types of questions? Act like you have some manners. Your mama taught you to respect women."

Read More: Cardi B Confirms "Am I The Drama?" Tour Announcement Is Coming "Very, Very Soon"

Cardi B "Am I The Drama?"

The assault case was brought by Emani Ellis, a former security guard who accused Cardi of allegedly attacking her at medical office in Beverly Hills back in 2018. The rapper was pregnant with her and Offset's first child at the time, but had yet to publicly announce they were expecting.

The verdict in the trial comes as Cardi B is gearing up to release her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, later this month. She already dropped two singles for the project, "Outside" and "Imaginary Playerz."

Read More: Cardi B Throws Pen After Paparazzi Ask About Her Pregnancy Rumors With Offset & Stefon Diggs

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Cardi B Throws Pen After Paparazzi Ask About Her Pregnancy Rumors With Offset & Stefon Diggs 960
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Music Cardi B Firmly Denies Assault Accuser's Allegations As 2nd Day Of Trial Begins 1051
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Cardi B Rocks New Pixie Cut During 1st Day Of Assault Trial In Los Angeles 1.8K
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals Music Fans Theorize Cardi B Is Pregnant Again After She Gingerly Leaves The Courthouse 16.5K
Comments 0