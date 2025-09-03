Cardi B Vows To Countersue Next Time Following Assault Lawsuit Win

Cardi B may have been more forgiving during her assault case against Emani Ellis but that doesn't mean she will be next time. During a quick word with the press outside of the Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday, she issued a firm PSA to anyone who plans on suing her in the future.
"This time around, I’m going to be nice. The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue, and I’m going to make you pay because this is not okay," she said in part.
As caught by ABC News, Cardi B did begin by stating just how innocent she truly was. "To be honest with you, I have missed my kids’ first day of school today. Because of this, and I’m not even playing around… I swear to God I will say it on my deathbed. I did not touch that woman."
Her frustrations about the whole the case were even clearer as she denounced the idea that suing celebrities is a guaranteed victory. "Don’t ever think that I’m just going to give you my money that I work hard for. I work hard for my money, for my kids, and for people I take care of. So, don’t you ever think that you’re gonna sue me, and I’m just going to settle and just give [you] my money? It’s not going to happen."
Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?
But even though she was a bit peeved afterwards, Cardi B did tell her fans to not harass Emani Ellis online. Additionally, she said that she just wants move past this. "I hope something that this is something that I leave behind, that she leaves behind, don't go bother her... let's just put this behind [ourselves]."
Ellis does plan on appealing the verdict per her attorney and maintains her version of the story. She alleged that Cardi B spit on her, scratched her, and verbally assaulted her. The Bronx native did agree with the latter, but that's only because Ellis allegedly filmed their interaction without permission.
In her address, Cardi B did express that she's quite exhausted as she's rolling out her sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA? It releases on September 19 making it a seven year wait since her Grammy-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy. "Imaginary Playerz," "WAP," "Up," and "Outside," serve as the promotional singles.
