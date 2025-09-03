Cardi B Vows To Countersue Next Time Following Assault Lawsuit Win

Cardi B may have been more forgiving during her assault case against Emani Ellis but that doesn't mean she will be next time. During a quick word with the press outside of the Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday, she issued a firm PSA to anyone who plans on suing her in the future.

"This time around, I’m going to be nice. The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue, and I’m going to make you pay because this is not okay," she said in part.

As caught by ABC News, Cardi B did begin by stating just how innocent she truly was. "To be honest with you, I have missed my kids’ first day of school today. Because of this, and I’m not even playing around… I swear to God I will say it on my deathbed. I did not touch that woman."

Her frustrations about the whole the case were even clearer as she denounced the idea that suing celebrities is a guaranteed victory. "Don’t ever think that I’m just going to give you my money that I work hard for. I work hard for my money, for my kids, and for people I take care of. So, don’t you ever think that you’re gonna sue me, and I’m just going to settle and just give [you] my money? It’s not going to happen."

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

But even though she was a bit peeved afterwards, Cardi B did tell her fans to not harass Emani Ellis online. Additionally, she said that she just wants move past this. "I hope something that this is something that I leave behind, that she leaves behind, don't go bother her... let's just put this behind [ourselves]."

Ellis does plan on appealing the verdict per her attorney and maintains her version of the story. She alleged that Cardi B spit on her, scratched her, and verbally assaulted her. The Bronx native did agree with the latter, but that's only because Ellis allegedly filmed their interaction without permission.