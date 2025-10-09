Cardi B Hit With Copyright Lawsuit For Posting A Photo Of Herself

Cardi B stirred up a lot of drama on her own accord with her sophomore album. However, in this case, she's not the one initiating it. The South Bronx superstar is going to be back in a courtroom sooner than later again thanks to a copyright infringement lawsuit.

It's a pretty bizarre situation as it's over a photo of herself that she posted back in 2021 on Twitter (now X). According to NJ.com, the filing comes from a Florida-based photographer by the name of Jawad Elatab. He alleges he snapped the photo in 2019 and owns copyright of it, which he allegedly registered with the U.S. Copyright Office that year.

In Elatab's filing, which was submitted on Wednesday, October 1, he says Cardi B ignored two alleged legal notices sent in 2023 and 2024.

Overall, he's accusing the rapper of willful infringement. Additionally, he alleges she failed to set policies before posting the picture. The outlet reports Elatab is seeking actual damages, disgorgement of profits, statutory damages, attorney’s fees, and injunctive relief to prevent further use of the image.

Additionally, Elatab alleges her unauthorized use of the photo generated increased traffic on her account. As a result, he alleges it boosted profits.

Cardi B Assault Lawsuit

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B celebrates New Year's Eve at E11EVEN Miami on December 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Cardi B did warn the next person to sue her would not get off so easy. Following her explosive assault suit from Emani Ellis, she issued a fair warning to the public. "This time around, I’m going to be nice. The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue, and I’m going to make you pay because this is not okay."

She added, "Don’t ever think that I’m just going to give you my money that I work hard for. I work hard for my money, for my kids, and for people I take care of. So, don’t you ever think that you’re gonna sue me, and I’m just going to settle and just give [you] my money? It’s not going to happen."

Ellis, a former security guard at a medical center, tried to sue Cardi for assault, seeking $24 million. She alleged the soon-to-be mother of four spit on her, scratched her, and verbally assaulted her. Cardi did admit to the latter of the three, but only because Ellis recorded their interaction without consent.