Cardi B Hit With Copyright Lawsuit For Posting A Photo Of Herself

BY Zachary Horvath 569 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ASCAP Rhythm &amp; Soul Music Celebration
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Cardi B, winner of the "Voice of the Culture Award", attends the ASCAP 2025 Rhythm &amp; Soul Music Celebration on June 08, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)
Cardi B is facing another legal battle before year's end. This one revolves around her posting a photo of herself without permission.

Cardi B stirred up a lot of drama on her own accord with her sophomore album. However, in this case, she's not the one initiating it. The South Bronx superstar is going to be back in a courtroom sooner than later again thanks to a copyright infringement lawsuit.

It's a pretty bizarre situation as it's over a photo of herself that she posted back in 2021 on Twitter (now X). According to NJ.com, the filing comes from a Florida-based photographer by the name of Jawad Elatab. He alleges he snapped the photo in 2019 and owns copyright of it, which he allegedly registered with the U.S. Copyright Office that year.

In Elatab's filing, which was submitted on Wednesday, October 1, he says Cardi B ignored two alleged legal notices sent in 2023 and 2024.

Overall, he's accusing the rapper of willful infringement. Additionally, he alleges she failed to set policies before posting the picture. The outlet reports Elatab is seeking actual damages, disgorgement of profits, statutory damages, attorney’s fees, and injunctive relief to prevent further use of the image.

Additionally, Elatab alleges her unauthorized use of the photo generated increased traffic on her account. As a result, he alleges it boosted profits.

Read More: Young Thug "UY Scuti" Album Review

Cardi B Assault Lawsuit
Cardi B Celebrates New Year's Eve at E11EVEN Miami
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B celebrates New Year's Eve at E11EVEN Miami on December 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Cardi B did warn the next person to sue her would not get off so easy. Following her explosive assault suit from Emani Ellis, she issued a fair warning to the public. "This time around, I’m going to be nice. The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue, and I’m going to make you pay because this is not okay."

She added, "Don’t ever think that I’m just going to give you my money that I work hard for. I work hard for my money, for my kids, and for people I take care of. So, don’t you ever think that you’re gonna sue me, and I’m just going to settle and just give [you] my money? It’s not going to happen."

Ellis, a former security guard at a medical center, tried to sue Cardi for assault, seeking $24 million. She alleged the soon-to-be mother of four spit on her, scratched her, and verbally assaulted her. Cardi did admit to the latter of the three, but only because Ellis recorded their interaction without consent.

Read More: The 10 Greatest Air Jordan 3 Colorways of All Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Music Cardi B Vows To Countersue Next Time Following Assault Lawsuit Win 722
cardi b Music Cardi B Fans Believe She's Targeting Joe Budden In Fiery Rant About Male Podcasters 1.9K
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 3.9K
Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration In Association With V Magazine - Inside Music Cardi B Returns To Social Media Following Brief Hiatus In The Wake Of Offset Rant 3.6K
Comments 1