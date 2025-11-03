Security Guard Who Sued Cardi B For Assault Wants Another Shot

Emani Ellis' $24 million lawsuit against Bronx rapper Cardi B did not go according to plan. After going to trial for about a week, the jury of 12 didn't need much time to dismiss it. In fact, it took less than an hour and her case was unanimously rejected.
But fast forward to this past Friday, October 31, Emani Ellis is seeking a round two of sorts, per MyNewsLA. Her attorney filed court docs with Judge Ian Fusselman, letting him know that Ellis wants a new hearing on December 5. The crux of their argument will be that the jury didn't have enough evidence to swiftly free Cardi B of any damages.
As of yet, it hasn't been approved.
If you recall, this all stems from an altercation on February 24, 2018, at a Wilshire Boulevard OB-GYN clinic. Ellis, while doing her rounds as a then security guard for the building, ran into Cardi B. The artist was pregnant for the first time back then, although it wasn't public knowledge yet.
The plaintiff accused the soon-to-be mother of four of attacking her physically and verbally with racial slurs. Overall, Ellis alleges she suffered from long-term psychological damage such as PTSD, anxiety and insomnia. She sued for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment.
However, Cardi B was adamant that it never got physical. But she did admit to calling Ellis a "b*tch." "It was a verbal altercation. She didn’t hit me. I didn’t hit her. There was no touch. So, to me it wasn’t no incident."
After winning the case, she warned anyone willing to sue her in the future that she wasn't going to be as nice as she was for this one. "This time around, I’m going to be nice. The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue, and I’m going to make you pay because this is not okay."
It was reported in September that Ellis was planning to appeal, so this has been in development ever since it seems.