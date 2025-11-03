Security Guard Who Sued Cardi B For Assault Wants Another Shot

BY Zachary Horvath 357 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Global Citizen Festival
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Cardi B performs during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park's Great Lawn on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Emani Ellis's first attempt at suing Cardi B for an alleged assault in 2018 at a medical facility was shut down by a jury in September.

Emani Ellis' $24 million lawsuit against Bronx rapper Cardi B did not go according to plan. After going to trial for about a week, the jury of 12 didn't need much time to dismiss it. In fact, it took less than an hour and her case was unanimously rejected.

But fast forward to this past Friday, October 31, Emani Ellis is seeking a round two of sorts, per MyNewsLA. Her attorney filed court docs with Judge Ian Fusselman, letting him know that Ellis wants a new hearing on December 5. The crux of their argument will be that the jury didn't have enough evidence to swiftly free Cardi B of any damages.

As of yet, it hasn't been approved.

If you recall, this all stems from an altercation on February 24, 2018, at a Wilshire Boulevard OB-GYN clinic. Ellis, while doing her rounds as a then security guard for the building, ran into Cardi B. The artist was pregnant for the first time back then, although it wasn't public knowledge yet.

The plaintiff accused the soon-to-be mother of four of attacking her physically and verbally with racial slurs. Overall, Ellis alleges she suffered from long-term psychological damage such as PTSD, anxiety and insomnia. She sued for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and false imprisonment.

Read More: Kevin McCall & Chris Brown's Most Memorable Collaborations

Cardi B BIA Beef

However, Cardi B was adamant that it never got physical. But she did admit to calling Ellis a "b*tch." "It was a verbal altercation. She didn’t hit me. I didn’t hit her. There was no touch. So, to me it wasn’t no incident."

After winning the case, she warned anyone willing to sue her in the future that she wasn't going to be as nice as she was for this one. "This time around, I’m going to be nice. The next person to try to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to countersue, and I’m going to make you pay because this is not okay."

It was reported in September that Ellis was planning to appeal, so this has been in development ever since it seems.

Read More: Nas, The Last Great Purist: How "Legend Has It" Extends His Ongoing Love Letter To Hip-Hop

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.8K
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Music Saweetie Talks Hiding Quavo Romance: Hip Hop "[Credits] A Man For A Woman's Success" 4.0K
ASCAP Rhythm &amp; Soul Music Celebration Music Cardi B Hit With Copyright Lawsuit For Posting A Photo Of Herself 2.2K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.4K
Comments 0