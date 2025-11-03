News
emani ellis
Music
Security Guard Who Sued Cardi B For Assault Wants Another Shot
Emani Ellis's first attempt at suing Cardi B for an alleged assault in 2018 at a medical facility was shut down by a jury in September.
By
Zachary Horvath
November 03, 2025
