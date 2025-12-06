Cardi B's Assault Accuser Fails To Secure New Trial

Cardi B has been very busy in 2025, whether it's celebrating her loved ones or adding more accolades, achievements, and surprises to her resumé. Not only that, but she also got rid of a legal headache that recently failed to get a second chance.

According to Billboard, a judge in Los Angeles denied Emani Ellis' motion for a new trial on Friday (December 5). For those unaware, Ellis lost a 2020 lawsuit against Cardi B back in September of this year that accused the femcee of assault, allegations which stem from a 2018 altercation at the doctor's office Ellis was working at back then.

More specifically, it was a gynecologist's office in Beverly Hills back when the Bronx star was four months pregnant with her first child with Offset. She didn't want this to be public yet, and she claimed she only verbally argued with Ellis for recording her. On the other hand, the security guard claimed that Cardi insulted her, spat at her, and prompted plastic surgery after scratching her cheek.

However, Cardi B successfully claimed that her nails couldn't cut anyone (showing the jury a photo of them at the time) and accused Ellis of being the aggressive one by backing her into a corner. After trial, the jury took less than an hour to deliberate and side with the AM I THE DRAMA? artist.

Cardi B Wins Lawsuit

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Emani Ellis' request for a new trial following her loss, she claimed that Cardi B "intimidated" the jury by throwing a pen at a journalist outside of the courthouse. The reporter was asking about Stefon Diggs-fathered pregnancy rumors, but these days, marriage rumors are the big focus.

After Cardi's lawyers advocated against this "baseless" request, Judge Ian C. Fusselman handed down a verdict. "Even if plaintiff had provided sufficient evidence of these asserted facts, the court finds unpersuasive the speculation that defendant’s purported action of throwing a pen could have ‘intimidated’ the jurors into finding against Plaintiff given the nature of Plaintiff’s claims," he wrote.

"The Court finds that sufficient credible evidence supported the jury’s verdict," the judge wrote in response to Ellis' lawyers' claims that the facts of the case didn't line up with the jury's verdict.

Now, the final step in this Cardi B legal matter is her lawyers' request to punish Ellis' attorney Rosen Janfaza for alleged trial misconduct. We will see when the judge steps in to rule on this.