Offset Files For Joint Custody And 50/50 Asset Split In Tumultuous Cardi B Divorce

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1344 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Joint Custody Asset Split Cardi B Divorce Hip Hop News
Sep 18, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Recording artist Offset greets fans before the match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B initially filed for divorce from Offset back in August of last year, and she reportedly asked for primary custody.

Offset and Cardi B have allowed their nasty divorce to spill on social media, but things are still developing in more consequential ways in court. TMZ Hip Hop reportedly obtained new court documents from this week in which the former Migo requests joint legal custody of their three children. He posited that the Bronx femcee's home should be the little ones' primary residence and asked the court to outline spousal payments through child support agreements. Finally, the Georgia lyricist wants to split their marital property evenly and to take care of his specific legal fees while Cardi covers her own.

We'll see what the court actually concludes regarding this couple's divorce, one that both of them are seemingly trying their hardest to supplement with better news. For example, Offset recently blew $500K on a new Ferrari, whereas Cardi B is supposedly budding a new romance with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. We say "supposedly" because we all know how out of line and speculative dating rumors can be, so don't be surprised when all parties involved downplay it. Nevertheless, they clearly want a distraction from what's really on their minds.

Read More: Offset Forgets Cardi B Divorce Drama With New $500K Ferrari

Cardi B Offset Divorce
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Cardi B and Offset have a crucial history in both their careers, as much as we're currently in a valley between peaks. They started dating back in early 2017, married, and welcomed their first child – daughter Kulture – in 2018. The couple went through various breakups, conflicts, and even a retracted divorce filing on Cardi's behalf in 2020, some of which related to cheating allegations. But at the end of the day, the story is too complex to blame any one reason. At the end of the day, they just couldn't make it work. She filed for divorce last summer and reportedly sought primary custody.

Regardless of their previous bond, Cardi and 'Set basically hate each other now. They have spent a lot of time on social media throwing shade in each other's direction, whether that manifests through Cardi B's Twitter rants or through Offset's various outings with different women lately. They are not beneath Internet shade, so let's hope that the courtroom will yield a more amicable process.

Read More: Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Explosive Reaction To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 13.9K
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 20.0K
Syndication: Nashville Relationships Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Explosive Reaction To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors 10.6K
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Gossip Cardi B Seemingly Claps Back At Offset's Stefon Diggs Shade In New Instagram Post 10.0K