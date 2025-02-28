Offset Files For Joint Custody And 50/50 Asset Split In Tumultuous Cardi B Divorce

Offset and Cardi B have allowed their nasty divorce to spill on social media, but things are still developing in more consequential ways in court. TMZ Hip Hop reportedly obtained new court documents from this week in which the former Migo requests joint legal custody of their three children. He posited that the Bronx femcee's home should be the little ones' primary residence and asked the court to outline spousal payments through child support agreements. Finally, the Georgia lyricist wants to split their marital property evenly and to take care of his specific legal fees while Cardi covers her own.

We'll see what the court actually concludes regarding this couple's divorce, one that both of them are seemingly trying their hardest to supplement with better news. For example, Offset recently blew $500K on a new Ferrari, whereas Cardi B is supposedly budding a new romance with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs. We say "supposedly" because we all know how out of line and speculative dating rumors can be, so don't be surprised when all parties involved downplay it. Nevertheless, they clearly want a distraction from what's really on their minds.

Cardi B Offset Divorce

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For those unaware, Cardi B and Offset have a crucial history in both their careers, as much as we're currently in a valley between peaks. They started dating back in early 2017, married, and welcomed their first child – daughter Kulture – in 2018. The couple went through various breakups, conflicts, and even a retracted divorce filing on Cardi's behalf in 2020, some of which related to cheating allegations. But at the end of the day, the story is too complex to blame any one reason. At the end of the day, they just couldn't make it work. She filed for divorce last summer and reportedly sought primary custody.