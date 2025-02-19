Offset Responds To Claim That He Only Gets Other Women Because Of Cardi B

BY Zachary Horvath 927 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Balenciaga : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rapper Offset poses on the runway during the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
Set isn't taking any disrespect.

Offset is currently suffering the wrath of Cardi B fans as they continue to support her throughout this messy split. Per Vibe (and Billboard), the former Migos rapper got into a disagreement with X users claiming that he only gets women because of his past high-profile relationship with the Bronx native. This debate arose because the SET IT OFF artist may be dating an Atlanta model. Her name is Melanie Jayda and apparently, she was a major Cardi B fan when 'Set was first dating her. "I love cardi b." "Awe I love cardi B!" each tweet from Melanie read back in 2018 and 2019.

The screenshots of these messages were captioned with a Cardi fan positing that Melanie had been waiting in the wings. "Whole time his new b*tch just excited to get Cardi's leftovers lol." This then left another person to posit that Melanie is only now allegedly with Offset because of their past together. "Offset should feel like an a*s. He think he hurting Cardi when the only reason why he getting b*tches is because he was married to Cardi B. B*tches be thirsty and clout chasers."

Read More: Kodak Black Blasts Ex For Demanding More Child Support After Alleged Brawl

How Many Kids Do Offset And Cardi B Have Together?
offset

This then prompted Offset to chime in and correct these theorizers and let them know what's up in his mind. "Incorrect lol I'm him," he replied simply. The clap backs continued from both parties, though. Another X user feels Offset has a damaged self-perception as Cardi is potentially moving on with someone more successful than he is in Stefon Diggs. "Nothing hurts a n**** pride and ego more than watching a woman they fumbled multiple times leveling up the playing field with another man who is better looking and has more money than them."

Offset fired back once more, replying, "You b*tches delulu wouldn’t I be the perfect n**** If….. stop talking bout money baby u delusional." His responses have since been deleted, but he made it clear that he's still doing just fine without Cardi B. But it's still going to be a tough road ahead whether he thinks so or not. At the end of the day, they do have a family together, three kids to be exact. Cardi gave birth to a baby girl later last year.

Read More: Joe Budden & Melyssa Ford Concern Fans With Seemingly Awkward Dynamic After Drake's "Gimme A Hug" Diss

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 13.7K
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Relationships Cardi B And Offset: Rap's Rocky Romance 865
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet Music Cardi B Wishes For Offset's Death In Blistering Twitter Meltdown 22.0K
Syndication: Nashville Relationships Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Explosive Reaction To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors 8.8K