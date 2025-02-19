Offset Responds To Claim That He Only Gets Other Women Because Of Cardi B

Offset is currently suffering the wrath of Cardi B fans as they continue to support her throughout this messy split. Per Vibe (and Billboard), the former Migos rapper got into a disagreement with X users claiming that he only gets women because of his past high-profile relationship with the Bronx native. This debate arose because the SET IT OFF artist may be dating an Atlanta model. Her name is Melanie Jayda and apparently, she was a major Cardi B fan when 'Set was first dating her. "I love cardi b." "Awe I love cardi B!" each tweet from Melanie read back in 2018 and 2019.

The screenshots of these messages were captioned with a Cardi fan positing that Melanie had been waiting in the wings. "Whole time his new b*tch just excited to get Cardi's leftovers lol." This then left another person to posit that Melanie is only now allegedly with Offset because of their past together. "Offset should feel like an a*s. He think he hurting Cardi when the only reason why he getting b*tches is because he was married to Cardi B. B*tches be thirsty and clout chasers."

How Many Kids Do Offset And Cardi B Have Together?

This then prompted Offset to chime in and correct these theorizers and let them know what's up in his mind. "Incorrect lol I'm him," he replied simply. The clap backs continued from both parties, though. Another X user feels Offset has a damaged self-perception as Cardi is potentially moving on with someone more successful than he is in Stefon Diggs. "Nothing hurts a n**** pride and ego more than watching a woman they fumbled multiple times leveling up the playing field with another man who is better looking and has more money than them."