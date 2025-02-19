Kodak Black Blasts Ex For Demanding More Child Support After Alleged Brawl

Earlier this week, one of the mothers of Kodak Black's children filed new legal documents requesting more child support from the rapper, according TMZ Hip Hop. He and Maranda Johnson have two kids together. His lawyer Bradford Cohen speculates that the request steams from an alleged altercation involving Johnson and the mothers of his other three children that took place at a birthday party in January. Fortunately, it appears that nobody involved was seriously injured. Reportedly, Kodak left the scene by the time police arrived.

He's made it clear that he's not happy about all of this, however, taking to Instagram recently to vent about the debacle. He slammed his ex in the process, accusing her of chasing clout and criticizing her role in the alleged altercation. “All the muthaf*cka wanna do is show out for the internet,” he said. “Fighting in front of all type of babies and sh*t [...] You love all this f*cking juice chasing. I don’t even try to make you look bad, dirty a** stink a** h*e.”

Who Are The Mothers Of Kodak Black's Children?

Kodak Black has kids with four different women. This includes Johnson, Daijanae Ward, Jammiah "Maya" Broomfield, and another woman. His youngest, Prince Vulture Octave Kapri, was born just last month. His latest rant comes shortly after he went off on people accusing him of battling addiction on Instagram Live.

"If I'm crazy or r***rded or a junkie or whatever the f**k, why the f**k ain't y'all leave me alone?" he asked at the time. "Why nobody leave me alone? Why y'all got to keep posting me and talking about me? Leave me the f**k alone, right? Y'all crazy rappers be. But then it's like, when people see me in person by myself, they're my biggest fan. Oh, okay." He went on, noting how the public scrutinizes his every move at this point, and expresses concern over even the smallest of things.