Maranda Johnson
- MusicKodak Black Gets Handsy With Maranda JohnsonA recent clip shows Kodak Black getting handsy with the mother of one of his kids.By Caroline Fisher
- CrimeKodak Black's Baby Mother Said She Would Have Shoved Pills Up Her Vagina To Avoid Him Being ArrestedKodak's ex would have done anything to keep him out of jail.By Lawrencia Grose
- GramKodak Black & Girlfriend Host Baby Shower, He Puts A Ring On ItMonths ago, the couple confirmed that they were expecting a baby girl. This will reportedly be Kodak's second child.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAmber Rose Gives Kodak Black Advice For Being A Girl Dad: "Stay Outta Trouble"Wise words from Rose. By Karlton Jahmal