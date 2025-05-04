Recently, Kodak Black was hit with a series of intense allegations from the mother of two of his children, Maranda Johnson. In a lengthy post on her Instagram Story, she called him a deadbeat, and accused him of refusing to help her out with their kids physically or financially.

"You mad I'm not bout to sit up under you getting slapped around and CONTROLED [sic] BY YOU. Right plan, WRONG b*tch," she wrote. "You doing everything in yo power to see me down bad you evil a** lame a** n***a."

Johnson's rant didn't stop there, however. She also went on to accuse Kodak of sending people to throw acid in her face. She didn't share any additional details of the alleged incident.

It didn't take long for the rapper's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, to address the explosive allegations. In an Instagram post today, he fervently denied them on behalf of his client, criticizing Johnson in the process. He even suggested they're prepared to take legal action against her.

"Made up stories where we have evidence of Kodak not only paying and giving money for his children, but also buying gifts," he began. "The rest is pure fiction from a very selfish young lady. I didn't want to comment on this young lady committing defamation which we will sue her for, but also for the over 150k worth of damage she did to 7 cars and smashing a window of the house that had his kids inside."

"She fought another mother of kodaks young child hurt the child and the mother at a b day party that Kodak paid thousands of dollars for his daughter," he continued. "It's really disgusting money grab, not allowing him to see his kids until he pays an ungodly sum of money. It is truly disgusting how fathers are treated as cash cows."