Kodak Black’s Lawyer Fires Back At Maranda Johnson’s Abuse Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher 350 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kodak Black Lawyer Fires Back Maranda Johnson Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Rapper Kodak Black performs during Sexyy Red 4 President Tour at State Farm Arena on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Kodak Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen, they're willing to take legal action against Maranda Johnson.

Recently, Kodak Black was hit with a series of intense allegations from the mother of two of his children, Maranda Johnson. In a lengthy post on her Instagram Story, she called him a deadbeat, and accused him of refusing to help her out with their kids physically or financially.

"You mad I'm not bout to sit up under you getting slapped around and CONTROLED [sic] BY YOU. Right plan, WRONG b*tch," she wrote. "You doing everything in yo power to see me down bad you evil a** lame a** n***a."

Johnson's rant didn't stop there, however. She also went on to accuse Kodak of sending people to throw acid in her face. She didn't share any additional details of the alleged incident.

Read More: Maranda Johnson Unleashes Destructive Allegations Against Kodak Black That Includes Throwing Acid At Her

Who Is Maranda Johnson?

It didn't take long for the rapper's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, to address the explosive allegations. In an Instagram post today, he fervently denied them on behalf of his client, criticizing Johnson in the process. He even suggested they're prepared to take legal action against her.

"Made up stories where we have evidence of Kodak not only paying and giving money for his children, but also buying gifts," he began. "The rest is pure fiction from a very selfish young lady. I didn't want to comment on this young lady committing defamation which we will sue her for, but also for the over 150k worth of damage she did to 7 cars and smashing a window of the house that had his kids inside."

"She fought another mother of kodaks young child hurt the child and the mother at a b day party that Kodak paid thousands of dollars for his daughter," he continued. "It's really disgusting money grab, not allowing him to see his kids until he pays an ungodly sum of money. It is truly disgusting how fathers are treated as cash cows."

Maranda Johnson is a reality star and began working for Allure Realty when she was just 21. She's also the founder and CEO of Seven Luke Cosmetics, and had her first child with Kodak Black in 2022.

Read More: Kodak Black, Yung Miami, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb & More Attend Shedeur Sanders' Draft After-Party

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival Relationships Maranda Johnson Unleashes Destructive Allegations Against Kodak Black That Includes Throwing Acid At Her 749
4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals Music Kodak Black Has Cars Vandalized As His Second Baby Mama Goes After His First During Vicious Social Media Tirade 21.0K
Jaylen Brown's Celtics Season Opener Reception &amp; Birthday Celebration Relationships Kodak Black's Ex Maranda Johnson Is Looking For More Child Support Money Following Alleged Brawl 1.6K
Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert - Biloxi, MS Music Kodak Black Blasts Ex For Demanding More Child Support After Alleged Brawl 763