Hip-Hop Makes A Huge Splash On The Hot 100 To Kick Off 2026

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hip-hop
Apr 14, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; American hip hop recording artist Lil uzi Vert during the third quarter in game one of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher via Imagn Images Dec 3, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Gunna aka Sergio Kitchens attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee via Imagn Images WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Cardi B attends MISTR's National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP)
Mainstream hip-hop in 2025 was middling, to keep it brief, but the latest Hot 100 chart update may be a sign that a resurgence is upon us.

Hip-Hop had an interesting year in 2025. From a pure quality perspective, there were some fantastic records. Let God Sort Em Out, Alfredo 2, God Does Like Ugly, Don't Tap The Glass, and Lotus are just a few top-tier records in that category. However, when you think of mainstream releases, those were lacking.

The ones that did drop like MUSIC, Tha Carter VI, JACKBOYS 2, and WHAM, for example, lacked staying power past the first couple of weeks of release. In this case, the charts told the story as majority of the Hot 100 or Hot 200 were devoid of hip-hop releases.

That was true for the top half especially. Pop and country were extremely dominant thanks to voices like Alex Warren, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, and HUNTR/X.

But there may be a changing of the guard of sorts. That's at least what rap fans are hoping for after seeing the latest Hot 100 chart update.

As caught by Hip Hop All Day, rap and numerous subgenres are represented and dispersed nicely throughout the Hot 100. While no tracks are inside the top 100, there are ones at least flirting with the cream of the crop.

Pooh Shiesty, who was one of the hottest newcomers at the top of this decade, was clearly someone fans were waiting to hear from. His "First Day Out" track, which has gone viral in part for its Bronny James subliminal, has performed well. It currently sits at number 12, the highest of any entry.

Lil Uzi Vert, who's struggled to find their footing in the 2020s is also seeing a nice resurgence after inking a new deal with Roc Nation Distribution. They sound more focused than ever and its led to fans responding well to "What You Saying."

Read More: Cardi B Admits She’s Exceeded Her Tour Budget By Millions

What Hip-Hop Albums Are Coming In 2026?

You also have Cardi B making numerous appearances thanks to AM I THE DRAMA? which be taken on a massive tour soon. Viral UK sensation EsDeeKid is showing that he's ready to be the next Central Cee in the states.

All in all, there's a lot of promise for mainstream rap to return to the mountain top.

But it's not just late 2025 releases that are giving us and many others hope. 2026 has a lot of albums that warrant hype. A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb is more than likely going to kick off the year for the genre on January 16.

Kanye West is also gearing up to drop his next solo effort in Bully on the 30th. Of course, you have Drake's ICEMAN, even though there's no concrete release date, there's been a lot of promising updates on it.

J. Cole and Baby Keem are still expected to come back too with The Fall Off and Child With Wolves, respectively. There's also Playboi Carti with BABY BOI, the sister tape to MUSIC, Yeat's A Dangerous Lyfe, NBA YoungBoy and Slime Cry, the list goes on.

Read More: 50 Cent Joins Cam’ron In Taunting Jim Jones With “No Heat” Jokes

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Playboi Carti Most Streamed Rap Albums Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar & Playboi Carti Lead Spotify's Most Streamed Rap Albums In 2025
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom Numbers Lil Uzi Vert's "The Pink Tape" Gets New Sales Projections
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party Music Drake's "Take Care" Experiences Strong Resurgence In Sales Amid "ICEMAN" Hype
Comments 0