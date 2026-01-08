Hip-Hop Makes A Huge Splash On The Hot 100 To Kick Off 2026

Hip-Hop had an interesting year in 2025. From a pure quality perspective, there were some fantastic records. Let God Sort Em Out, Alfredo 2, God Does Like Ugly, Don't Tap The Glass, and Lotus are just a few top-tier records in that category. However, when you think of mainstream releases, those were lacking.

The ones that did drop like MUSIC, Tha Carter VI, JACKBOYS 2, and WHAM, for example, lacked staying power past the first couple of weeks of release. In this case, the charts told the story as majority of the Hot 100 or Hot 200 were devoid of hip-hop releases.

That was true for the top half especially. Pop and country were extremely dominant thanks to voices like Alex Warren, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, and HUNTR/X.

But there may be a changing of the guard of sorts. That's at least what rap fans are hoping for after seeing the latest Hot 100 chart update.

As caught by Hip Hop All Day, rap and numerous subgenres are represented and dispersed nicely throughout the Hot 100. While no tracks are inside the top 100, there are ones at least flirting with the cream of the crop.

Pooh Shiesty, who was one of the hottest newcomers at the top of this decade, was clearly someone fans were waiting to hear from. His "First Day Out" track, which has gone viral in part for its Bronny James subliminal, has performed well. It currently sits at number 12, the highest of any entry.

Lil Uzi Vert, who's struggled to find their footing in the 2020s is also seeing a nice resurgence after inking a new deal with Roc Nation Distribution. They sound more focused than ever and its led to fans responding well to "What You Saying."

What Hip-Hop Albums Are Coming In 2026?

You also have Cardi B making numerous appearances thanks to AM I THE DRAMA? which be taken on a massive tour soon. Viral UK sensation EsDeeKid is showing that he's ready to be the next Central Cee in the states.

All in all, there's a lot of promise for mainstream rap to return to the mountain top.

But it's not just late 2025 releases that are giving us and many others hope. 2026 has a lot of albums that warrant hype. A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb is more than likely going to kick off the year for the genre on January 16.