A$AP Rocky's latest single, “Punk Rocky," was streamed 1.6 million times on Spotify during its first day of tracking, according to Kurrco. The release comes as he gears up to drop his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, later this month. The project has already amassed over 500k pre-saves on the platform.

Rocky shared "Punk Rocky" on Monday along with a music video featuring appearances from Winona Ryder, Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and A$AP Nast. On the track, he croons about falling in love and the fears that come with doing so. "I wanna fall in love, don’t want no broken heart / Don’t wanna grow apart," he sings on the chorus.

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping "Don't Be Dumb"?

Unless there is another last-minute delay, A$AP Rocky will be dropping Don't Be Dumb on January 16. Since 2024, Rocky has dropped several singles intended for the project. They include "Highjack", "Tailor Swif", "Ruby Rosary," and "Pray4DaGang" as well as "Punk Rocky." Rocky still hasn't confirmed a tracklist for the album, so it's unclear whether all of them will make the cut. Last month, he revealed that filmmaker Tim Burton designed the cover artwork.

Rocky recently teamed up with the financial company, Bilt, to release an exclusive vinyl version of Don't Be Dumb. In a press release for that announcement, the company provided some insight as to what fans can expect from the album. "The 15 track, 2LP vinyl moves through genres the way you'd move through a city—Jazz, Hip-Hop, Metal, Indie, R&B—each track capturing a different block, mood, or moment. It's Rocky in full range," it reads.

Along with the physical release, Rocky also worked with Bilt to help cover the cost of January's rent for every tenant in an apartment building he lived in as a teenager in Harlem, New York City.