A$AP Rocky's “Punk Rocky” First-Day Streams Bode Well For His New Album

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Show
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: A$AP Rocky accepts the award for Cultural Innovator during The Fashion Awards 2024 presented by Pandora at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFC)
A$AP Rocky also shared a music video for "Punk Rocky" featuring appearances from Winona Ryder, Thundercat, and more.

A$AP Rocky's latest single, “Punk Rocky," was streamed 1.6 million times on Spotify during its first day of tracking, according to Kurrco. The release comes as he gears up to drop his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, later this month. The project has already amassed over 500k pre-saves on the platform.

Rocky shared "Punk Rocky" on Monday along with a music video featuring appearances from Winona Ryder, Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and A$AP Nast. On the track, he croons about falling in love and the fears that come with doing so. "I wanna fall in love, don’t want no broken heart / Don’t wanna grow apart," he sings on the chorus.

Read More: Why Is The Internet So Mad At Claressa Shields?

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping "Don't Be Dumb"?

Unless there is another last-minute delay, A$AP Rocky will be dropping Don't Be Dumb on January 16. Since 2024, Rocky has dropped several singles intended for the project. They include "Highjack", "Tailor Swif", "Ruby Rosary," and "Pray4DaGang" as well as "Punk Rocky." Rocky still hasn't confirmed a tracklist for the album, so it's unclear whether all of them will make the cut. Last month, he revealed that filmmaker Tim Burton designed the cover artwork.

Rocky recently teamed up with the financial company, Bilt, to release an exclusive vinyl version of Don't Be Dumb. In a press release for that announcement, the company provided some insight as to what fans can expect from the album. "The 15 track, 2LP vinyl moves through genres the way you'd move through a city—Jazz, Hip-Hop, Metal, Indie, R&B—each track capturing a different block, mood, or moment. It's Rocky in full range," it reads.

Along with the physical release, Rocky also worked with Bilt to help cover the cost of January's rent for every tenant in an apartment building he lived in as a teenager in Harlem, New York City.

“For me, it’s always been about your community and neighborhood. Harlem made me who I am, from uptown to downtown, and that connection to place is everything,” Rocky said in a press release obtained by Realtor.com. “When Bilt said they wanted to cover rent for everyone in the same building where I grew up, that hit different. That’s not just business, that’s understanding what community really means.”

Read More: Drake Hit With A RICO? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Lawsuit Against Stake, Drake & Adin Ross

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Nadia G And ASAP Rocky Invade The Whoolywood Shuffle Music A$AP Rocky Will Cover Rent For All Tenants In The Harlem Building He Lived In As A Teenager
2025 CFDA Awards - Winner's Walk Music A$AP Rocky Reveals What "Don't Be Dumb" Will Sound Like
ASAP Rocky New Song Punk Rocky Dropping Soon Hip Hop News Music A$AP Rocky Previews New Song "Punk Rocky" And It's Dropping Sooner Than You Think
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0