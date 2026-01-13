A$AP Rocky Shuts Down AMA After Getting Into It With His Reddit Mods

BY Cole Blake
A$AP Rocky will finally be releasing his long-awaited fourth studio album, "Don’t Be Dumb," on Friday, January 16.

A$AP Rocky canceled his plans to do an AMA on Reddit after getting into it with the moderators of his fan page on Monday. He had intended to answer fans' questions to promote his upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb. Instead, he wrote in a message on the Reddit page: “WAS GON DO AMA, FUK IT NOW! YALL MODS ARE CLOWNS.”

The moderators issued an apology to Rocky in a post titled, "We F*cked Up." They wrote: “I'm sorry Mr Rocky. We sent you a mod invite so this doesn't happen again. Sh*t got caught in the reddit spam filter even tho we approved your account. Everyone feel free to roast us in the comments, we goofed up, nobody is gonna get banned."

When Is A$AP Rocky Releasing "Don't Be Dumb"?

The drama comes as A$AP Rocky will finally be releasing his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, on Friday, January 16. Earlier this week, he put out his latest single from the project, "Helicopter$." Along with the release, he shared an accompanying music video with some wild visuals.

Prior to "Helicopter$," Rocky released another single titled "Punk Rocky." For that music video, he teamed up with Winona Ryder. Danny Elfman, Thundercat, and ASAP Nast also made cameo appearances.

Before the release of both singles, Rocky partnered with the financial company, Bilt, to share an exclusive vinyl version of Don't Be Dumb. The company gave some unique insight as to what fans can expect from the album in a press release at the time. "The 15-track, 2LP vinyl moves through genres the way you'd move through a city—Jazz, Hip-Hop, Metal, Indie, R&B—each track capturing a different block, mood, or moment. It's Rocky in full range," it read.

In other news, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their third child together, a daughter named Rocki, last year. Rihanna is also working on a long-awaited album of her own, but has yet to make an official announcement for the project.

