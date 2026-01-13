A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Nears One Million Pre-Saves On Spotify

BY Cole Blake
Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 2
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: A$AP Rocky performs on the Camp Stage during day 2 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky's highly anticipated album, "Don't Be Dumb," is finally just days away.

A$AP Rocky's upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, is nearing one million pre-saves on Spotify. The update comes ahead of its release later this week, nearly eight years after he shared his previous project, Testing.

Fans on social media can't wait to hear what Rocky has in store for the highly anticipated release. "And it’s the number one pre-added album on Apple Music. This Friday feels like a big event with this one and I’m there for it," one user responded to the pre-save news on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "What are all those Drake h*es gonna say now."

Rocky shared his first single from the project, "Punk Rocky," earlier this month with a music video starring Winona Ryder. That song got off to a hot start on Spotify, racking up 1.6 million streams in its first day on the platform.

Following that single, Rocky put out "Helicopter" on Monday, once again sharing a creative music video along with it. While both songs are expected to make the album, Rocky still hasn't confirmed an official tracklist.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Shuts Down AMA After Getting Into It With His Reddit Mods

When Is A$AP Rocky Releasing "Don't Be Dumb"?

A$AP Rocky will be dropping Don't Be Dumb on Friday, January 16. It will share a release date with several other highly anticipated projects, including a new Gansta Grillz mixtape from The Game, as well as NBA YoungBoy's next album, Slime Cry.

Rocky recently teamed up with the financial company, Bilt, to release an exclusive vinyl version of Don't Be Dumb. In a press release along with the campaign, the company gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect from the album. "The 15 track, 2LP vinyl moves through genres the way you'd move through a city—Jazz, Hip-Hop, Metal, Indie, R&B—each track capturing a different block, mood, or moment. It's Rocky in full range," they wrote.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Drops Playboi Carti From The Official Version Of "Helicopter$"

