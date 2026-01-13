A$AP Rocky's upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb, is nearing one million pre-saves on Spotify. The update comes ahead of its release later this week, nearly eight years after he shared his previous project, Testing.

Fans on social media can't wait to hear what Rocky has in store for the highly anticipated release. "And it’s the number one pre-added album on Apple Music. This Friday feels like a big event with this one and I’m there for it," one user responded to the pre-save news on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "What are all those Drake h*es gonna say now."

Rocky shared his first single from the project, "Punk Rocky," earlier this month with a music video starring Winona Ryder. That song got off to a hot start on Spotify, racking up 1.6 million streams in its first day on the platform.

Following that single, Rocky put out "Helicopter" on Monday, once again sharing a creative music video along with it. While both songs are expected to make the album, Rocky still hasn't confirmed an official tracklist.

When Is A$AP Rocky Releasing "Don't Be Dumb"?

A$AP Rocky will be dropping Don't Be Dumb on Friday, January 16. It will share a release date with several other highly anticipated projects, including a new Gansta Grillz mixtape from The Game, as well as NBA YoungBoy's next album, Slime Cry.