A$AP Rocky's New Album "Don't Be Dumb" Gains 500K Pre-Saves On Spotify Alone

Previous headlines around the album Don't Be Dumb were not so flattering for A$AP Rocky, as the project allegedly only had 6K physical pre-orders before their cancelations in 2024. But it seems like the LP's official release that's right around the corner is generating a lot more hype on platforms like Spotify.

As caught by Hip Hop All Day on Twitter, DBD boasts almost 500K pre-saves on Spotify alone as of writing this article (specifically 499.9K, as listed by the streaming service). That's not taking into account pre-adds on platforms like Apple Music. As for Spotify, it's reportedly the fourth largest pre-save number at press time, behind Joji's Piss In The Wind at number one (985.6K), followed by The Mountain by Gorillaz (845.3K), and Charli XCX's Wuthering Heights soundtrack album (549.2K)

A$AP Rocky's highly anticipated Don't Be Dumb album is actually ahead of one of the greats. Kanye West's BULLY boasts 473.9K pre-saves on Spotify at press time.

With all this in mind, it seems like the hype for this long-awaited and long-delayed record is finally manifesting in actual movement. We'll see if the album's physical copies and first week sales match this level of excitement. But more importantly, we'll see if Don't Be Dumb delivers sonically and artistically.

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb?

Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to find out. A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb drops on January 16 of this year, meaning that we are less than two weeks away from hearing the project in full. It will apparently be a massive genre mix for the Harlem creative and possibly his most ambitious LP yet.

We already got many teaser tracks, singles, and collaborations over the years that may or may not end up making the final cut. One track that will most likely appear on the record, though, is A$AP Rocky's new single "Punk Rocky." It comes out tomorrow (Monday, January 5) along with a Winona Ryder-starring music video.

It seems like this will be the first massive hip-hop release of the year – and music release, for that matter. We can't wait to see what Rocky gives his patient fanbase after much anticipation.