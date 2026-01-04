A$AP Rocky's New Album "Don't Be Dumb" Gains 500K Pre-Saves On Spotify Alone

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 340 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ASAP Rocky New Album Dont Be Dumb Presave Spotify Hip Hop News
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: A$AP Rocky performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park on August 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky is dropping the "Punk Rocky" single off of his upcoming album "Don't Be Dumb" tomorrow, so the hype is getting even more real.

Previous headlines around the album Don't Be Dumb were not so flattering for A$AP Rocky, as the project allegedly only had 6K physical pre-orders before their cancelations in 2024. But it seems like the LP's official release that's right around the corner is generating a lot more hype on platforms like Spotify.

As caught by Hip Hop All Day on Twitter, DBD boasts almost 500K pre-saves on Spotify alone as of writing this article (specifically 499.9K, as listed by the streaming service). That's not taking into account pre-adds on platforms like Apple Music. As for Spotify, it's reportedly the fourth largest pre-save number at press time, behind Joji's Piss In The Wind at number one (985.6K), followed by The Mountain by Gorillaz (845.3K), and Charli XCX's Wuthering Heights soundtrack album (549.2K)

A$AP Rocky's highly anticipated Don't Be Dumb album is actually ahead of one of the greats. Kanye West's BULLY boasts 473.9K pre-saves on Spotify at press time.

With all this in mind, it seems like the hype for this long-awaited and long-delayed record is finally manifesting in actual movement. We'll see if the album's physical copies and first week sales match this level of excitement. But more importantly, we'll see if Don't Be Dumb delivers sonically and artistically.

Read More: Kanye West's Yeezy Team Confirms Release Date For New Album "BULLY"

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb?

Fortunately, we won't have to wait long to find out. A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb drops on January 16 of this year, meaning that we are less than two weeks away from hearing the project in full. It will apparently be a massive genre mix for the Harlem creative and possibly his most ambitious LP yet.

We already got many teaser tracks, singles, and collaborations over the years that may or may not end up making the final cut. One track that will most likely appear on the record, though, is A$AP Rocky's new single "Punk Rocky." It comes out tomorrow (Monday, January 5) along with a Winona Ryder-starring music video.

It seems like this will be the first massive hip-hop release of the year – and music release, for that matter. We can't wait to see what Rocky gives his patient fanbase after much anticipation.

Read More: Ranking Every Eminem x Air Jordan Sneaker

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
ASAP Rocky New Song Punk Rocky Dropping Soon Hip Hop News Music A$AP Rocky Previews New Song "Punk Rocky" And It's Dropping Sooner Than You Think 2.5K
Day 4 - Primavera Sound Festival 2018 Music A$AP Rocky Finally Unveils Cover Art & Pre-Save Links For "Don't Be Dumb" 2.9K
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Music ASAP Rocky Fans Are In Shambles After "Don't Be Dumb" Vinyl Pre-Orders Reportedly Get Refunded 2.0K
2025 CFDA Awards - Winner's Walk Music A$AP Rocky Finally Reveals The Release Date For "Don't Be Dumb" 4.8K
Comments 0