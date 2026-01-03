Kanye West's Yeezy Team Confirms Release Date For New Album "BULLY"

Kanye West is infamous for his many scrapped albums and projects, his chaotic and unpredictable rollouts, and the constant delays that have plagued his upcoming album BULLY. But thanks to a reported email message from the Yeezy Support team, fans have hope that they will finally get the LP soon.

For those unaware, Ye recently revealed the tracklist for his new album BULLY via a new website for it. He's selling physical copies of the record (vinyls, CDs, cassettes), box sets, and the grills he dons on the cover.

As shared by Kurrco on Twitter, it seems like those who already ordered a copy of the full-length from the site got an email message from the Yeezy support team. In it, they confirmed the release date for the album, which is the same one that the pre-save feature on the digital streaming platform Spotify indicates. It seems like the copies of the project will ship on that date. The email also includes the following message: "LET US KNOW IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO CANCEL YOUR ORDER AND WE'LL HANDLE IT."

Ye's BULLY comes out on January 30 of this year, if this message from Yeezy Support is accurate. Ironically, the disclaimer for folks who potentially might want to cancel their order isn't very promising. Then again, it seems like good practice considering Kanye West's other alleged Yeezy storefront issues.

In any case, now that we have the official tracklist for the record, multiple confirmations of the release date, and a bit of a redemption arc for Ye these days, fans are feeling more confident than ever that they will hear BULLY in about four weeks. Will it live up to the hype, join the VULTURES disappointments, or fall somewhere in between?

We'll hear in due time. For those unaware, the Chicago artist already released five tracks from his upcoming album on digital streaming services like Spotify. These are "PREACHER MAN," "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," "DAMN," "LAST BREATH," and "LOSING YOUR MIND." They won't appear in that exact order on the tracklist, and fans are very curious about the overall sonic direction.