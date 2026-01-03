Kanye West Reveals "BULLY" Tracklist Via New Website After Constant Delays

Kanye West has been having a bit of a redemption arc in some fans' eyes, although he is by no means escaping controversy all around. Nevertheless, it looks like we will get some new music to possibly show for it. He recently launched a new website for his upcoming album BULLY that reveals the tracklist via physical copies up for sale.

The new website also includes box sets and a set of the grills Ye's wearing on the project's cover art. As for the tracklist, it's made up of 13 songs, five of which have already come out on official streaming services like Spotify. These are "PREACHER MAN," "BEAUTY AND THE BEAST," "DAMN," "LAST BREATH," and "LOSING YOUR MIND." While Spotify's pre-save indicates these as the first five records on the LP, this new tracklist reveal shows that this won't be the final order of the tracklist.

Amid other Kanye West album rumors that he recently responded to, this is a promising sign for Yeezy fans. We'll see whether or not it's more musically acclaimed than the recent VULTURES releases and DONDA 2, and whether or not it addresses any of his public turbulence.

When Is Kanye West Dropping BULLY?

Meanwhile, fans continue to ask the same question: When is the album coming out? After Kanye West's various delays for BULLY, Spotify's pre-save feature indicates a January 30 release date at press time. Still, some fans remain skeptical. Nevertheless, this tracklist reveal and the sale of vinyls, CDs, cassettes, and box sets are a welcome sign of finalization.

Even with Ye's controversies as of late, any release of his continues to generate excitement and attention. Whether or not folks are tuning in for the music or for these controversies is an individual matter. But his recent moves suggest he wants to turn over a new leaf.