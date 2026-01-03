Drake's Business Partner Responds To Rumors That He Got Engaged

Drake Business Partner Responds Rumors Engaged Hip Hop News
Nov 23, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (white coat) sits courtside during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Matte Babel responded to rumors of Drake's alleged long-term relationship with a woman for whom Ludacris reportedly performed recently.

Drake has a lot of firm allegations and narratives to address, whether it's the civil RICO class action lawsuit against him over Stake or his upcoming ICEMAN album. But the less firm rumor mill continues to spin. His business partner and alleged manager Matte Babel recently responded to rumors that he got engaged.

As caught by King Jared on Twitter, Babel reacted to reports from Deux Moi on Instagram that denied these rumors of an engagement. "Can confirm that Drake and his boo are not engaged but [Ludacris] performed at her family's annual Christmas party. The girl is a flex for him tbh and not after his money they've been together for years now. He's posting photos of her family and mentions her name in a recent song too but they've been so low key," the allegations read.

Babel posted a crying-laughing emoji under this post, so consider this speculation fully debunked. Apparently, rumors swirled that Luda performed at Drizzy's engagement party in the Bahamas. But it looks like this was just for Drake's New Year's celebration in the area.

Who Is Georgia Montour?

These rumors claim that the 6ix God has been in a relationship with Toronto socialite Georgia Montour for years, but these haven't been confirmed by any source. She is reportedly a social media influencer who comes from a wealthy family in Hamilton, Ontario. These rumors are actually months old, but the fake engagement speculation is new.

As for Matte Babel, he's the Chief Brand Officer for the Toronto superstar's DreamCrew company and a big collaborator and friend behind his commercial and business ventures. His primary manager is Oliver El-Khatib, who cofounded OVO with him and Noah "40" Shebib.

We will see if Drake himself responds to rumors about him, whether it's this specific instance or other narratives online. We doubt it will happen, though. He doesn't usually clap back at every little piece of gossip.

Meanwhile, with the civil RICO class action lawsuit still garnering a lot of debate, it's a wild start to 2026 for OVO. With ICEMAN right around the corner, maybe this release will address some speculation.

