2025 was a big year for Drake, and he decided to end it on a high note. The Toronto rapper was spotted ringing in the new year alongside DJ Whoo Kid in the Bahamas, popping bottles and toasting to what's to come. He has plenty to celebrate these days, too, as he was recently named the most-streamed artist on Spotify of the year. He racked up an impressive 18.4 billion streams.

Kendrick Lamar came in second place with 11.6 billion streams. He's followed by Travis Scott with 9.1 billion streams, and Kanye West with 8.6 billion streams. Future, Eminem, Playboi Carti, and more also made the top ten.

It doesn't look like Drake plans on slowing down in 2026, either. In fact, he's currently gearing up to drop his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

At the time of writing, the project still doesn't have an official release date, but it's expected to arrive sometime in the next 12 months. Last week, he took to Instagram with a warning to the rest of the industry. In it, he made it clear he has big things planned. "I'm going on a last recording trip... There's plenty to talk about. We'll talk about it," his post read. "ICEMAN coming soon, y’all boys better duck and get out the way.”

DJ Akademiks also delivered a promising message about the album a few weeks back, indicating that fans won't have to wait much longer to finally hear it.