Drake Sets Up Recording Studio For "ICEMAN" In Houston Strip Club

It turns out that Drake's recent visit to a Houston strip club was about much more than just having a good time. As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, it seems like OVO has set up a recording studio at the Area 29 club ahead of the new album ICEMAN.

In the clip, you can see various members of his entourage, seemingly such as Octavian, showing off the space and joking around. You can see speakers and a microphone spread around, but not much else, so the setup is quite rudimentary. Still, that makes sense given not just the space's physical limitations, but how direct and raw recording processes can be. Especially when you're such a huge artist that is constantly moving around.

Does this mean we will get Drizzy's comeback solo studio album sooner rather than later? Fans certainly hope so, as it's been a long time since this whole hype cycle first began. We don't have any other dates or teases to go off of just yet. As such, many hardcore fans are banking on ICEMAN to arrive early next year, but we'll just have to wait and see what the release strategy is.

Drake's New Album ICEMAN

Drake's next album ICEMAN is going to be a pretty big event, especially given how much he's hyped it up. "I'm going on a last recording trip," he remarked during his recent livestream session with friends like BenDaDonnn. "There's plenty to talk about. We'll talk about it. ICEMAN coming soon, y’all boys better duck and get out the way."

We will see if this project starts a completely new era for the 6ix God, if it will still center around the Kendrick Lamar battle, whether or not he squashes some of his recent feuds, or if ICEMAN ends up being one of his best projects so far.