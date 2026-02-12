Drake Is Taking Drastic Measures After Losing $1 Million On The Super Bowl

BY Caroline Fisher
Drake Drastic Measures After Super Bowl
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Drake placed a $1 million bet on the New England Patriots defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, which didn't work out in his favor.

It was a rough weekend for Drake, as he placed a $1 million bet on the New England Patriots defeating the Seattle Seahawks. Clearly, things didn't work out in his favor, marking a major financial loss for the Toronto rapper. For this reason, it looks like he's decided to make some changes.

In a video shared on Instagram yesterday (February 11), he's seen playing Roulette on his phone surrounded by some friends. "I’m off sports betting," he captioned the post. "Sticking to what I know…"

The post appears to be an ad for Stake. It comes just a few weeks after Drake was hit with another class action lawsuit related to the online casino. The lawsuit alleges that he, Adin Ross, and George Nguyen have been using the gambling platform's "tipping" feature to give each other money. It alleges that this money was used to artificially boost Drake's streaming numbers.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

"In addition, through Stake’s Tipping function, Defendants have financed their combined artificial streaming (“botting”) to create fraudulent streams of Drake’s music; fabricate popularity; disparage competitors and music label executives; distort recommendation algorithms; and distribute financing for all of the foregoing, while concealing the flow of funds," it alleges.

The lawsuit also accuses Drake of allowing his alleged coconspirators to mask encrypted transfers as "giveaways."

News of Drake's decision to give up sports betting comes as fans continue to wait for his ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, the upcoming project doesn't have an official release date, though it's rumored to be dropping very soon.

During a recent episode of the New Rory & Mal podcast, Mal even claimed that the album will drop tomorrow. At the time of writing, this is unconfirmed. Mal also said that none of the supposed ICEMAN snippets that have circulated online will actually make the final cut. Whether or not he's right remains to be seen.

