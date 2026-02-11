Drake Drops Exclusive Valentine's Day Merch Collection

Drake just surprise-dropped a Valentine's Day merch collection exclusively on his Amazon Warehouse storefront. The Toronto rapper launched the Valentine's Day themed lineup celebrating the one-year anniversary of "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U." Fans can now shop everything from custom heart-shaped candies to premium apparel and collectibles.

The collection includes heart-shaped puffer jackets, custom conversation candies, and Valentine's Day cards co-signed by PARTYNEXTDOOR. Nostalgic items like "Free Weezy" t-shirts and Air Drake silk pillowcases also made the cut.

Other unique pieces range from branded hair clips to champagne confetti poppers and novelty items. Drake joins artists like Beyonce, Charli XCX, and the Backstreet Boys with Amazon storefronts now.

He is currently preparing to drop his highly anticipated ninth studio album "ICEMAN" soon. His "Iceman" album rollout continues as Drake stays in "album mode" building anticipation for new music.

This limited Valentine's drop likely won't last long given Drake's massive global fanbase worldwide. The merch launch keeps Drake's presence strong while we await the "ICEMAN" album release. His ability to blend music rollouts with strategic merchandise drops keeps fans engaged between projects.

Drake's Valentine's Day Merch

The Drake Valentine's Day merch collection features romantic pieces perfect for the holiday coming up soon. That 400 pink heart-shaped puffer jacket is absolutely eye-catching with its Certified Lover Boy branding throughout.

The $10 custom candy hearts come in a red box with "$$4U" printed on each piece. Valentine's cards from Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR feature minimalist black and white designs with romantic messaging inside.

The $200 "Hot Moms Vixen" hoodie rocks a light pink color with bold graphics across the chest. Custom items like the Air Drake silk pillowcases bring luxury to everyday life at home.

Overall the collection balances playful Valentine's items with premium collectibles that serious Drake fans will definitely want.

Drake McDonald's Meal?

Meanwhile, rumors of a potential McDonald's collaboration have started circulating among Drake's fanbase in Toronto. Fans recently spotted mysterious posters around the city hinting at a possible fast-food partnership coming soon.

If true, this would mark another major brand collaboration for his expanding empire. No official confirmation has been announced yet, but the speculation continues building online daily.