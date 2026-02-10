Extremely Limited Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Sample Surfaces Online

An extremely rare Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "Yellow" sample just surfaced in the sneaker community. This one-of-one collaboration reportedly has only 10 pairs in existence making it incredibly valuable.

Ovrnundr estimates the value at approximately $60,000 for a deadstock pair. The vibrant yellow upper dominates the entire shoe from toe to heel completely. Black accents appear on the midsole, collar, and distinctive pull tab creating bold contrast throughout.

Red hits on the branding and pull tab add pops of color against yellow. Travis Scott's signature Cactus Jack branding appears on the heel in red embroidered text. The distinctive pull tab system remains intact from the original Air Jordan 6 design.

What makes this sample truly unique is the apparent side pocket detail on the upper. This "Yellow" colorway has never released to the public and likely never will given its sample status.

Only a select few people in Travis Scott's inner circle received pairs during initial testing. The scarcity makes these among the rarest Travis Scott sneakers in existence today. The vibrant yellow colorway stands out dramatically compared to Travis's usual earth tone palette preferences.

His previous Jordan collaborations typically featured olive, brown, and neutral tones throughout the designs. This bright yellow represents a departure from his established aesthetic direction with Jordan Brand.

