Travis Scott Rocks Murakami Jesus Chain And Rare Richard Mille At Super Bowl Party

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Travis Scott attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Travis Scott wore a custom Takashi Murakami Jesus pendant and rare $2 million Richard Mille watch to Michael Rubin's exclusive Fanatics party.

Travis Scott made a jaw-dropping appearance at Michael Rubin's exclusive Fanatics Super Bowl Party in San Francisco. The rapper walked the red carpet on February 7th before his highly anticipated closing performance. His outfit and accessories immediately became the talk of social media and celebrity fashion circles.

Scott wore a custom Jesus pendant designed in collaboration with renowned artist Takashi Murakami himself. The piece featured vibrant floral patterns and Murakami's signature smiling flower motifs throughout the design. The pendant hung from a dramatically elongated pearl chain that added serious flair and drama.

The jewelry alone would have stolen the show, but Scott's wrist took things even further. He rocked a $2 million Richard Mille RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire watch on his wrist. The limited-edition timepiece features a transparent sapphire case and a distinctive skull rotor inside.

This particular Richard Mille is one of the rarest and most expensive watches in existence. Scott's affinity for seven-figure horological statements is well-documented among watch collectors and enthusiasts. The combination of religious iconography, pop-art whimsy, and high-end watchmaking created a perfect visual statement.

Read More: The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Both Rock Michael Jackson's Iconic Sega Varsity Jacket

Travis Scott At Michael Rubin's Fanatics Party

The Fanatics Super Bowl Party ranks among the most exclusive events of the entire weekend. Michael Rubin hosts the annual celebration bringing together athletes, entertainers, and business moguls from everywhere.

Scott's closing performance capped off a night filled with A-list celebrities and unforgettable moments. The Takashi Murakami collaboration continues the rapper's history of working with celebrated contemporary artists.

Murakami's colorful, playful aesthetic contrasts beautifully with the religious symbolism of the Jesus pendant. This fusion of high art and hip-hop culture defines Travis Scott's entire creative approach.

Travis Scott Shows Love To James Harden

Later that night, Travis Scott went to the Cavaliers game to support new signing James Harden's debut. This footage captured shows Travis energetically hyping up and hugging Harden courtside during the game.

At one point, Scott even lifted Harden in celebration creating a viral moment across social media. The moment highlighted the close friendship between the rapper and the NBA star perfectly.

Read More: Air Jordan 4 "Bred" Release Date Officially Confirmed

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Michael Hickey/Getty Images Gram Ben Baller Creates Kid Cudi An Insane Spinning Murakami Chain
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Movies Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" Trailer Is An OG Reunion
Comments 0