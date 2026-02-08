Travis Scott Rocks Murakami Jesus Chain And Rare Richard Mille At Super Bowl Party

Travis Scott made a jaw-dropping appearance at Michael Rubin's exclusive Fanatics Super Bowl Party in San Francisco. The rapper walked the red carpet on February 7th before his highly anticipated closing performance. His outfit and accessories immediately became the talk of social media and celebrity fashion circles.

Scott wore a custom Jesus pendant designed in collaboration with renowned artist Takashi Murakami himself. The piece featured vibrant floral patterns and Murakami's signature smiling flower motifs throughout the design. The pendant hung from a dramatically elongated pearl chain that added serious flair and drama.

The jewelry alone would have stolen the show, but Scott's wrist took things even further. He rocked a $2 million Richard Mille RM 75-01 Flying Tourbillon Sapphire watch on his wrist. The limited-edition timepiece features a transparent sapphire case and a distinctive skull rotor inside.

This particular Richard Mille is one of the rarest and most expensive watches in existence. Scott's affinity for seven-figure horological statements is well-documented among watch collectors and enthusiasts. The combination of religious iconography, pop-art whimsy, and high-end watchmaking created a perfect visual statement.

Travis Scott At Michael Rubin's Fanatics Party

The Fanatics Super Bowl Party ranks among the most exclusive events of the entire weekend. Michael Rubin hosts the annual celebration bringing together athletes, entertainers, and business moguls from everywhere.

Scott's closing performance capped off a night filled with A-list celebrities and unforgettable moments. The Takashi Murakami collaboration continues the rapper's history of working with celebrated contemporary artists.

Murakami's colorful, playful aesthetic contrasts beautifully with the religious symbolism of the Jesus pendant. This fusion of high art and hip-hop culture defines Travis Scott's entire creative approach.

Travis Scott Shows Love To James Harden

Later that night, Travis Scott went to the Cavaliers game to support new signing James Harden's debut. This footage captured shows Travis energetically hyping up and hugging Harden courtside during the game.