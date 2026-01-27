Travis Scott And Rick Owens Enjoy KFC Together In Unlikely Meetup

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
G_nUsEGW8AAVarX
Image via Travis Scott
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Travis Scott and Rick Owens were spotted enjoying KFC together, with Travis posting the unlikely collab on Instagram.

Travis Scott just shared an unexpected dining moment with fashion icon Rick Owens. The rapper posted images on Instagram showing the pair enjoying KFC together recently.

The caption read "Squeeze in a meal whenever fit," capturing their casual approach. It's not every day you see a hip-hop superstar and huge designer bonding over fried chicken.

The photos show Travis and Rick sitting at a table surrounded by KFC buckets. Multiple orders of fried chicken, fries, and sides cover the entire surface completely. Both are dressed in all black, keeping things simple and low-key for the occasion.

The artistic backdrop behind them suggests they're at some creative space or studio. This isn't just a random meal but likely part of ongoing collaboration discussions. Travis Scott has been expanding his creative partnerships beyond music into fashion and design. Rick Owens represents the pinnacle of dark, architectural fashion that Travis has embraced recently.

Seeing them together fueling up on fast food feels surprisingly relatable and authentic. Travis has a history of turning everyday moments into cultural talking points online.

Whether it's McDonald's collaborations or Cactus Jack merchandise drops, he understands brand moments. Rick Owens, despite his high-fashion status, has always maintained an approachable, down-to-earth personality.

Read More: Anta Sports Becomes Largest Shareholder In Puma With $1.8 Billion Investment

Travis Scott x Rick Owens

The Instagram photos capture a surprisingly candid moment between two titans of music and fashion. Travis Scott sits on the left in a black leather jacket with his signature braided hairstyle.

Rick Owens is next to him wearing his usual all-black uniform and distinctive glasses. The table is absolutely loaded with KFC buckets filled with fried chicken and multiple plates. You can see wrapped burgers, containers of fries, and what looks like several full family meals.

The setting appears to be some kind of art studio or creative space. There's a striking mural behind them featuring abstract black shapes and hanging bottles on a wooden backdrop.

The whole vibe is extremely casual despite these being two incredibly influential cultural figures. It's the kind of real moment that feels authentic rather than staged for social media.

Read More: Air Jordan 12 "Eggnog" Release Date Set: Mockup Images Out

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Robin Marchant/Getty Images Music Master P Delivers A Masterclass In Hustle On "The Breakfast Club"
Comments 0