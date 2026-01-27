Travis Scott And Rick Owens Enjoy KFC Together In Unlikely Meetup

Travis Scott just shared an unexpected dining moment with fashion icon Rick Owens. The rapper posted images on Instagram showing the pair enjoying KFC together recently.

The caption read "Squeeze in a meal whenever fit," capturing their casual approach. It's not every day you see a hip-hop superstar and huge designer bonding over fried chicken.

The photos show Travis and Rick sitting at a table surrounded by KFC buckets. Multiple orders of fried chicken, fries, and sides cover the entire surface completely. Both are dressed in all black, keeping things simple and low-key for the occasion.

The artistic backdrop behind them suggests they're at some creative space or studio. This isn't just a random meal but likely part of ongoing collaboration discussions. Travis Scott has been expanding his creative partnerships beyond music into fashion and design. Rick Owens represents the pinnacle of dark, architectural fashion that Travis has embraced recently.

Seeing them together fueling up on fast food feels surprisingly relatable and authentic. Travis has a history of turning everyday moments into cultural talking points online.

Whether it's McDonald's collaborations or Cactus Jack merchandise drops, he understands brand moments. Rick Owens, despite his high-fashion status, has always maintained an approachable, down-to-earth personality.

Travis Scott x Rick Owens

