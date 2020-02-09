kfc
- MusicJack Harlow Surprises Customers By Manning The Drive-Thru Window Of A KFCJack Harlow took orders at an Atlanta KFC to promote his new partnership with the chain.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureJack Harlow & KFC Announce CollaborationKFC and Jack Harlow announce the "Jack Harlow Meal."By Luke Haworth
- Pop CultureKodak Black Loves KFC But Russell Simmons Objects: "Poisoning Our People"Simmons made sure to show love to Kodak but he's not a fan of the rapper shouting out the chicken chain.By Erika Marie
- FoodFuture Says No To Sushi Dinner At Louis Vuitton, Orders KFC InsteadFuture was served sushi during a recent trip to the Louis Vuitton store in Dubai but he sent that back and ordered KFC instead.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Partners With KFC To Provide Tornado ReliefJack Harlow is partnering with KFC to provide relief to Kentucky following the recent tornado.By Cole Blake
- MusicKiely Williams Claims Naturi Naughton Called Her Mother A "B*tch"The alleged chicken-throwing attack that involved the two women years ago has reared its ugly head once again.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWillie Nelson Reflects On Out-Smoking Snoop Dogg In AmsterdamWillie Nelson confirms he got KFC with Snoop Dogg in Amsterdam after becoming the only person to out-smoke the Long Beach stoner. By Aron A.
- FoodKFC Joins The Competition For Best Chicken SandwichKFC announces its reinvented chicken sandwich scheduled to be available everywhere in February. By Deja Goode
- GamingKFC Reveals Its Next-Gen Video Game Console With Built In Chicken WarmerKFC enters the gaming ring. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesMario Lopez Stars In Dramatic KFC Lifetime Mini-Movie "A Recipe For Seduction"Before you ask, yes, this is 100% real. You've never seen Colonel Sanders quite like this.By Erika Marie
- FoodKFC's "Finger Lickin' Good" Slogan Dropped Over COVID-19It looks like KFC won't be describing their chicken as "finger-lickin' good" for the foreseeable future. By Aron A.
- FoodKFC Is Debuting A New Chicken Sandwich To Compete With PopeyesKFC is entering the chicken sandwich competition with their brand new menu offering.By Rose Lilah
- GramAdrienne Houghton Called Out By Former 3LW Groupmate Kiely WilliamsAdrienne Houghton, Naturi Naughton, and Kiely Williams were once in 3LW, but nearly two decades later, Kiely is still spilling details of what went wrong.By Erika Marie
- FoodKFC Pulls Finger Lickin Good Campaign Amid Coronavirus OutbreakKFC received several complaints about their irresponsible "finger licking good" campaign.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersKim Kardashian Shows Off Her KFC CrocsKim Kardashian West was gifted a pair of the Fried Chicken Clogs designed by KFC and Crocs.By Alex Zidel
- FoodKFC Releases Chicken and Donut Menu Items NationwideKFC is releasing its "Kentucky Fried Chicken & Donuts" items nationwide starting this week. They'll be available through March 16th.By Cole Blake
- FoodKim Kardashian & Kanye West KFC Kiosk Immortalized With PlaqueKim Kardashian and Kanye West are immortalized at a KFC restaurant in Paris.By Emani Bell
- GramKanye West Gets Jokes For Leaving Kim Kardashian In Elevator With BagsKanye West & Kim Kardashian West's Parisian shopping spree was the center of attention following a chuckle-worthy elevator video clip.By Erika Marie
- FoodKanye West & Kim Kardashian Mix KFC With JPGHaute Couture meets Colonel Sanders as Kanye West & Kim Kardashian take a break from their Jean-Paul Gaultier fitting to get some KFC.By Aron A.
- SneakersKFC x Crocs Launch Chicken-Scented Clog CollabKFC and Crocs are prepared to release an exclusive run of clogs equipped with chicken-scented drumstick jibbitz.By Kyle Rooney
- FoodKFC & Pizza Hut Join Forces To Concoct "Popcorn Chicken Pizza"Just in time for National Pizza Day.By Lynn S.