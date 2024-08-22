Bianca Censori Isn't Worried About Her Cleavage During KFC Stop With Kanye West

As somewhat cringe-inducing lyrics on songs like "Lord I Need You" off 2021's Donda prove, Kanye West likes some Kentucky Fried Chicken every once in a while. Sadly, his other chicken references (about breasts and thighs...) on other projects, namely VULTURES 2, are even more uncomfortable. Do we even need to talk about "Closed On Sunday"? Nevertheless, speaking of finger-licking good breasts and thighs, Ye recently hit up a KFC with his wife Bianca Censori, who clearly understood that this would be a funny double entendre. She wore a skimpy top for the occasion (as usual), showing off a lot of cleavage. Fans learned of this stop thanks to some CCTV footage you can find by clicking the "Via" link down below if you're curious.
Furthermore, believe it or not, this isn't the most bizarre or random public interaction that Kanye West and Bianca Censori have experienced in recent days. Well, considering all their antics, maybe that's not saying much. Regardless, they recently ran into a group of supporters at what seemed like a Beverly Hills pro-Trump event, and they were very happy to see them pull up on the side of the street. Ye and Trump still seem quite chummy, so this is no surprise.
Bianca Censori & Kanye West At Paris Fashion Week
As for other Kanye West news... As you can imagine, it's a bit of a doozy. Far-right pundit Nick Fuentes recently claimed that he wanted to change his name to a swastika, which is a pretty self-explanatory red flag. But considering previous antisemitic rants, name changes, and other reclamations of identity, we guess we can't express too much shock at this claim. After all, it's just an unfounded claim from a distant colleague, so there might not be any truth to this.
Meanwhile, another unconfirmed story around this couple is that Kanye West is allegedly obsessed with getting Bianca Censori pregnant. "[Kanye’s] been trying to have it done the natural way, but the word is he’s been a little unsuccessful," an alleged source reportedly told In Touch. "So apparently now he’s planning the insemination or IVF route. One of the main reasons he picked and groomed Bianca is because [he thinks] that her DNA will be a perfect blend with his to make the most genetically blessed offspring. He’s always obsessed [over] achieving the perfect human specimen. So he’s very excited to have Bianca consulting with doctors to figure out the best option."