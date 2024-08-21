Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Reportedly Cancel “Vultures 2” Listening Event In Taiwan

Fans are disappointed.

Last month, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign announced plans to celebrate the latest installment of their Vultures trilogy with a listening party in Taiwan. The event was scheduled for August 25, though it now appears to have been called off. Taiwan News, Mirror Media, and various Ye fan accounts have reported the apparent cancellation.

“[I]t was reported that the organizer informed the manufacturers that ‘the event is cancelled,’ but no official cancellation announcement has been made yet," Mirror Media reports. At the time of writing, the ticketing site does not list the event as canceled. Ye and Ty Dolla Sign have also yet to update fans on the status of the listening party. Their other listening event in Korea, which is planned for August 23, seems to be proceeding as expected.

Fans Are Disappointed About Ye & Ty's Apparent Cancelation

For now, it remains unclear whether or not the Taiwan listening party will actually take place. It's also unknown why it might have been canceled. Ye's been making plenty of headlines lately for everything from his relationship with Bianca Censori to Adidas' class action lawsuit against him, which could potentially have something to do with it.

This month, rumors that the Chicago MC is addicted to nitrous oxide have also been floating around, thanks to his former Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos. Yiannopoulos alleges that Ye's been getting concerning amounts of the gas from his dentist, Thomas P. Connelly. Connelly denies this, though a worrisome text message exchange surfaced online last week, which appears to suggest otherwise. These rumors are also unconfirmed. What do you think of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign reportedly canceling their upcoming Vultures 2 listening event in Taiwan? Are you surprised or not? Do you think fans will be disappointed if the news turns out to be true? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.