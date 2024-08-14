Kanye West Asks His Dentist For Nitrous Gas In Troubling Text Exchange

The rapper's story gets more tragic.

The Kanye West saga keeps taking unexpected, tragic turns. West's ex-chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, claimed that the rapper was secretly addicted to nitrous gas. Yiannopoulos dropped this bombshell on August 7, and placed the blame on dentist Thomas P. Connelly. The ex-chief of staff believed Connelly was getting the rapper hooked in an attempt to "[diminish] Ye’s mental faculties so that... his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him." Kanye West and Connelly have denied any claims of nitrous addiction. A recent piece of evidence, however, supports Yiannopoulos' theory.

A text exchange between Kanye West, Yiannopoulos, and Thomas P. Connelly surfaced on August 13. The exchange is explicitly about nitrous oxide, to the point where pictures of the so-called "laughing gas" are shared. Connelly voices a desire to see nitrous be legalized, and West seemingly hearts the message. "This needs to be a long term goal," the dentist writes. "Get recreational nitrous legalized." Kanye West's response, however, is what proves most troubling. The rapper asks Thomas P. Connelly whether he can use the nitrous. More than once. "Can I have the Nitrus [sic] today?" Connelly doesn't respond, which prompts West to ask again.

Kanye West's Dentist Wants To Legalize Recreational Nitrous

"Tom," Kanye West writes. "You said you'd bring them by today. Checking in." After another period of silence, Connelly relents. He agrees to bring Nitrous to the rapper at the Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles. The text exchange lends credence to Milo Yiannopoulos' claims, especially with regards to the way Connelly and West interact. The controversial public figure also stated that he talked to several of Kanye West's employees. He counted five employees who voiced concern for the rapper's well-being, and the fact that he has a "nitrous installation" in his home.