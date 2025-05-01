Kanye West Drops Bombshell Lawsuit On Dentist Allegedly Responsible For His Nitrous Addiction

BY Cole Blake 2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kenzo : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Kanye West's legal complaint alleges that he suffered neurological damage as a result of the nitrous usage.

Kanye West and his legal team are preparing to file a lawsuit against his former dentist, Dr. Thomas P. Connelly, who they accuse of getting him addicted on nitrous oxide. They say the alleged malpractice resulted in serious neurological damage.

They have already sent a notice of intention to sue to Connelly. It states that West began seeing him in 2024. At the time, he asked him to install a custom titanium crown. Afterward, Connelly allegedly "engaged in numerous inappropriate and dangerous practices that were far outside the bounds of any legitimate medical purpose or standard of care," according to the filing obtained by TMZ.

Specifically, the complaint cites allegedly excessive administration of nitrous oxide for non-medical purposes, permitting and encouraging unsupervised self-administration of anesthesia/gas, and continuing treatment despite clear adverse neurological and behavioral signs as well as over-billing West.

Read More: Kanye West's Former Manager Refuses To Back Down In Legal Dispute Over His Producers

Milo Yiannopoulos' Allegations

The lawsuit comes after West's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, previously made similar allegations about Dr. Thomas P. Connelly. In one scathing rant on social media, Yiannopoulos blamed Connelly for West's career falling apart in recent years.

"There is a reason Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer capable of successfully releasing music or clothing," Milo wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "In fact, there are several reasons. But the most serious and the most recent is his dentist, Thomas Connelly…Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous—laughing gas. It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him."

After Yiannopoulos' rant, Connelly released a statement denying the accusations. "Dr. Thomas P. Connelly categorically denies all the false allegations made by Milo Yiannopoulos in his affidavit," the statement read. "Mr. Yiannopoulos, who has admitted in the same affidavit to being motivated by personal grievances, has presented a narrative that is not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading. Dr. Connelly has never engaged in any reckless, unethical, or illegal conduct, nor has he ever endangered the health and safety of any of his patients."

Read More: Kanye West Addresses Nitrous Relapse Allegations Amid Latest Twitter Rant

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven Music Kanye Nitrous Addiction: A Breakdown Of The Allegations 38.3K
Rolling Loud California 2024 Music Kanye West Asks His Dentist For Nitrous Gas In Troubling Text Exchange 42.5K
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse Music Kanye West's Alleged Nitrous Oxide Supplier Denies Milo Yiannopoulos’ Accusations 2.8K
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven Music Kanye West Is Allegedly Addicted To Nitrous Gas 62.0K