Kanye West and his legal team are preparing to file a lawsuit against his former dentist, Dr. Thomas P. Connelly, who they accuse of getting him addicted on nitrous oxide. They say the alleged malpractice resulted in serious neurological damage.

They have already sent a notice of intention to sue to Connelly. It states that West began seeing him in 2024. At the time, he asked him to install a custom titanium crown. Afterward, Connelly allegedly "engaged in numerous inappropriate and dangerous practices that were far outside the bounds of any legitimate medical purpose or standard of care," according to the filing obtained by TMZ.

Specifically, the complaint cites allegedly excessive administration of nitrous oxide for non-medical purposes, permitting and encouraging unsupervised self-administration of anesthesia/gas, and continuing treatment despite clear adverse neurological and behavioral signs as well as over-billing West.

Milo Yiannopoulos' Allegations

The lawsuit comes after West's former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, previously made similar allegations about Dr. Thomas P. Connelly. In one scathing rant on social media, Yiannopoulos blamed Connelly for West's career falling apart in recent years.

"There is a reason Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer capable of successfully releasing music or clothing," Milo wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "In fact, there are several reasons. But the most serious and the most recent is his dentist, Thomas Connelly…Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous—laughing gas. It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him."

After Yiannopoulos' rant, Connelly released a statement denying the accusations. "Dr. Thomas P. Connelly categorically denies all the false allegations made by Milo Yiannopoulos in his affidavit," the statement read. "Mr. Yiannopoulos, who has admitted in the same affidavit to being motivated by personal grievances, has presented a narrative that is not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading. Dr. Connelly has never engaged in any reckless, unethical, or illegal conduct, nor has he ever endangered the health and safety of any of his patients."