Kanye West's Alleged Nitrous Oxide Supplier Denies Milo Yiannopoulos’ Accusations

Recently, Kanye West's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos made some shocking claims about the Chicago-born artist's dentist, Thomas P. Connelly. In an affidavit for a complaint against Connelly, Yiannopoulos accused Connelly of supplying Ye with "enormous quantities of nitrous gas" for "explicitly recreational use." Reportedly, he also expressed concern for Ye's wellbeing, citing his alleged "dependence" on the substance.
Yiannopoulos even accused Connelly of accepting upwards of $50K per month in exchange for the substance, despite seeing signs of Ye's alleged addiction. According to him, Ye discussed nitrous oxide frequently, leading to unpredictable and worrisome behavior.
Thomas P. Connelly Denies Providing Kanye West With Nitrous Oxide For Recreational Use
Now, Connelly has addressed the allegations, denying them and slamming Yiannopoulos in the process. He told TMZ that the claims are "not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading," and accuses Yiannopoulos of making them up simply for attention. Connelly also alleges that Yiannopoulos was trying to intentionally damage his reputation. His affidavit was filed with the Dental Board of California in an attempt to get Connelly's license suspended. Connelly's team adds that he sticks to all ethical and legal standards, and doesn't plan on putting his career on hold despite these unfounded claims.
While Yiannopoulos' allegations are still unconfirmed, Ye himself has admitted to some substance use, telling Candace Owens back in 2022 that he was drunk during his infamous antisemitic Twitter spree. Specifically, he said he was sipping on Hennessy. The conservative commentator published the interview earlier today, which is expectedly full of many more wild moments. What do you think of Ye's dentist, Thomas P. Connelly, denying Milo Yiannopoulos' recent allegations? What about Yiannopoulos accusing him of providing Ye with "enormous quantities" of nitrous gas? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.