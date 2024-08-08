Kanye West's Alleged Nitrous Oxide Supplier Denies Milo Yiannopoulos’ Accusations

Milo Yiannopoulos recently accused Ye's dentist, Thomas P. Connelly, of providing him with "enormous quantities of nitrous gas" for recreational use.

Recently, Kanye West's former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos made some shocking claims about the Chicago-born artist's dentist, Thomas P. Connelly. In an affidavit for a complaint against Connelly, Yiannopoulos accused Connelly of supplying Ye with "enormous quantities of nitrous gas" for "explicitly recreational use." Reportedly, he also expressed concern for Ye's wellbeing, citing his alleged "dependence" on the substance.

Yiannopoulos even accused Connelly of accepting upwards of $50K per month in exchange for the substance, despite seeing signs of Ye's alleged addiction. According to him, Ye discussed nitrous oxide frequently, leading to unpredictable and worrisome behavior.

Thomas P. Connelly Denies Providing Kanye West With Nitrous Oxide For Recreational Use

Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Now, Connelly has addressed the allegations, denying them and slamming Yiannopoulos in the process. He told TMZ that the claims are "not only factually incorrect but also intentionally misleading," and accuses Yiannopoulos of making them up simply for attention. Connelly also alleges that Yiannopoulos was trying to intentionally damage his reputation. His affidavit was filed with the Dental Board of California in an attempt to get Connelly's license suspended. Connelly's team adds that he sticks to all ethical and legal standards, and doesn't plan on putting his career on hold despite these unfounded claims.