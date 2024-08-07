Kanye West Sort Of Blames His Antisemitic Rants On Being Drunk

BYZachary Horvath427 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen, Kanye West, And Michael Govan About "All Day/I Feel Like That"
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 24: Kayne West attends LACMA Director's Conversation With Steve McQueen, Kanye West, And Michael Govan About "All Day/I Feel Like That" presented by NeueHouse in association with UTA Fine Arts at LACMA on July 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA)
"Blame it on the a-a-a-a-a-alcohol".

Kanye West and Candace Owens interview from 2022 is making its way across the internet. The two spoke right after the controversial rapper debuted "White Lives Matter" shirts at a fashion show. Additionally, this interview was conducted right around Kanye West's antisemitic rants online. At the start of the video, Candace reveals that she was waiting on the right time to drop the video on her YouTube channel. Currently, the sit-down has over 200,000 views in about its first five hours of being published. So far, we would agree that this was a solid time to do so, especially considering where Ye is at right now in the industry.

A few segments are catching some viewer's attention and one of them is Candace trying to understand what led Kanye to unleash on the Jewish community. According to TMZ Hip Hop's discovery, the VULTURES 2 creator blamed his antisemitic outbursts on being in a drunken state. In fact, he was even able to remember exactly which hard liquor did him in. "You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy".

Read More: JAY-Z Scores Revenge As Cop Takes Plea Deal In Champagne Theft Case

Candace Owens Interrogates Kanye West On His Antisemitic Messages

Additionally, Ye explained that Hennessey in particular put him in a "gray" state, and it apparently let his thoughts spill out onto social media. However, he didn't initially use the alcohol excuse for the infamous "death con 3" antisemitic bomb he dropped. So, Candace naturally prodded further on that one in particular. Basically, Ye said that he meant that one wholeheartedly and wanted his words to be heard. The shock factor is low now, but it still does not detract from the fact that he really does stand by most of what he feels about the Jewish people.

What are your thoughts on Kanye West blaming the antisemitic rants on alcohol? Are you buying this in any capacity, why or why not? How do you think Ye fans are going to defend this resurfaced interview? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West and Candace Owens. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worldYe s of pop culture and music.

Read More: TisaKorean Drops New, Short, Single "Money Happiness"

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...