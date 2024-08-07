Kanye West Sort Of Blames His Antisemitic Rants On Being Drunk

"Blame it on the a-a-a-a-a-alcohol".

Kanye West and Candace Owens interview from 2022 is making its way across the internet. The two spoke right after the controversial rapper debuted "White Lives Matter" shirts at a fashion show. Additionally, this interview was conducted right around Kanye West's antisemitic rants online. At the start of the video, Candace reveals that she was waiting on the right time to drop the video on her YouTube channel. Currently, the sit-down has over 200,000 views in about its first five hours of being published. So far, we would agree that this was a solid time to do so, especially considering where Ye is at right now in the industry.

A few segments are catching some viewer's attention and one of them is Candace trying to understand what led Kanye to unleash on the Jewish community. According to TMZ Hip Hop's discovery, the VULTURES 2 creator blamed his antisemitic outbursts on being in a drunken state. In fact, he was even able to remember exactly which hard liquor did him in. "You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy".

Candace Owens Interrogates Kanye West On His Antisemitic Messages

Additionally, Ye explained that Hennessey in particular put him in a "gray" state, and it apparently let his thoughts spill out onto social media. However, he didn't initially use the alcohol excuse for the infamous "death con 3" antisemitic bomb he dropped. So, Candace naturally prodded further on that one in particular. Basically, Ye said that he meant that one wholeheartedly and wanted his words to be heard. The shock factor is low now, but it still does not detract from the fact that he really does stand by most of what he feels about the Jewish people.