Kanye West Tells Candace Owens That Beyonce Should Let Jay-Z Cheat

Ye caught Candace Owens off guard.

Kanye West is certainly no stranger to saying wild things, and his 2022 interview with Candace Owens was definitely not an exception. Owens finally unveiled the previously unreleased conversation earlier today, which was expectedly full of bizarre moments. As fans dissect it, a clip of one of Ye's more surprising comments is making its rounds online, and social media users can't help but laugh. In the clip, Owens discusses Jay-Z when Ye interjects to give his own shocking take on the hitmaker. "I just think [Beyonce] needs to let him go get some p*ssy, seriously," he said.

As expected, the conservative commentator was baffled by Ye's claim, erupting into laughter as she asked him to elaborate. "Go to the DR or something," he added simply, though it did little to clear up Owens' confusion. X users are sounding off about the unhinged moment in Kurrco's comments section, and agree that remarks like this could have something to do with Jay-Z and Ye's rocky relationship.

Candace Owens Is Baffled By Ye's Claim

"Definition of no filter," one commenter notes. "Ye is definitely cr*zy for saying that out of the blue like that," someone else writes. Others are insisting that this is some pretty bad advice, looking back on the whole "Becky with the good hair" debacle, Ye's own relationships, and more. Regardless, it's clear that Ye doesn't have any issues speaking his mind, despite what critics have to say about it.

It looks like fans might be hearing even more from Ye soon too, as the Chicago-born artist also recently returned to Instagram. It's unclear exactly why he decided to get back on the platform, though fans are already curious about what his first post will be. What do you think of Kanye West telling Candace Owens that Beyonce should let Jay-Z cheat in a resurfaced clip? What about her reaction to his claim? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.