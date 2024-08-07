Kanye West’s Instagram Return Has Fans Speculating

Fans are curious about what Ye’s first post will be.

Kanye West has been making plenty of headlines as of late, and now, it looks like he might be preparing to post something of his own. Today, it was revealed that his @Ye Instagram account is live once again. He shut it down back in April after a rant about people continuing to call him Kanye West despite his official name change. For now, it remains unclear exactly why he's decided to return, though social media users have some theories.

Many speculate that he plans to address something, though there are several possibilities for what that could be. Last week, the Chicago MC dropped off his eagerly anticipated project with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 2. It's since received mixed reviews from listeners. Ye later delivered updated versions of several songs, as well as a new bonus track, "Take Off Your Dress."

Fans Wonder What Ye's First Post Will Be

Today, it was also reported that Milo Yiannopoulos mentioned Ye in an affidavit for a complaint against the dentist who installed the rapper's titanium grill. Yiannopoulos accuses the dentist of providing Ye with "enormous quantities of nitrous gas," and claims to be worried about his alleged dependence on the substance. Some fans think that Ye will speak on these addiction accusations or Vultures 2. Many, on the other hand, theorize that he plans to comment on Drake's latest drop.