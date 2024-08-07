Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Drop Bonus Track "Take Off Your Dress"

The duo have another one in the stash.

Has there been a more chaotic album rollout? Kanye West continues to raise the bar when it comes to releases that are messy, confusing, and tedious. He dropped VULTURES 2 after months of delays, and now he's tweaking the song mixes in real time. He also saw fit to drop off a bonus track titled "Take Off Your Dress." The song is only available for purchase on Yeezy.com. Streaming complications aside, the latest collaboration between Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign is undeniably strong. "Take Off Your Dress" rides a wildly catchy sample to success. It would have improved the standard version of the album.

"Take Off Your Dress" is built around a sample of "Please Make It Good Again" by Talmadge Armstrong. Kanye West is one of the revered beatmakers in hip-hop history, especially when it comes to chopping up soul samples. Unsurprisingly, he excels here. The song manages to generate resignation and weary regret thanks to its slowed drum pattern. The sample keeps the momentum going, though, as do the verses. Kanye West drops some ridiculous bars about getting FaceTime "in person," and references a classic Lil Uzi Vert song in the process. It's not terribly lyrical, but it's fun. Ty Dolla Sign really steals the show towards the middle of the song, though. The R&B singer digs deep, and his vocals deliver on the kind of searing emotion that the original song suggested. He might've gotten Ye on this one. We win either way.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign Slide Over A Classic Sample

Quotable Lyrics: