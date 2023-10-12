Ty Dolla $ign Teases Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Collab With Fresh Version Of “New Body”

Ty Dolla $ign is one of the most beloved artists in the r&b space. Although he is mostly praised for his features, he can definitely carry an album on his own. If you have been paying attention, you know that the artist has been spending a lot of time in Italy. He is currently there with Kanye West, where they are working on a new album. Overall, this is a very exciting prospect and it seems like Ye is ready to preview his album, soon. Kanye's album rollouts are always a thrill ride, so we will see how this goes.

As for Ty Dolla $ign, you can expect him to be on a fair bit of songs from the project. However, as it pertains to Ty, there is one song that fans are desperate to hear. This song has been circulating for half a decade at this point and is called "New Body." The track also features Kanye West and Nicki Minaj. It was supposed to be on the scrapped album Yandhi, and since being previewed online, it has yet to officially drop. Sure, a music video for it came out recently, but that is about it. Now, however, Ty is previewing new versions of the track.

Read More: Vic Mensa Teams Up With Ty Dolla $ign For “Eastside Girl”

Ty Dolla $ign Shows Off A Highly Anticipated Track

According to HipHopDX, the singer showed off the track in Switzerland last month. Just a few days ago, Ty Dolla was at a club in Italy, and he previewed this freshened-up version, yet again. As Nicki has explained previously, this song never dropped due to Kanye's pivot towards religious music. While he has since gone back to making secular tracks, "New Body" has yet to be officially revived. Only time will tell whether or not it ends up making its way to his new album.

Hopefully, we get some updates on this new project, very soon. In the meantime, let us know your expectations for a new Ye album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Chase B, Travis Scott, Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, & Don Toliver Shine On Extended Version Of “Ring Ring”