Yandhi
- MusicTy Dolla $ign Teases Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Collab With Fresh Version Of "New Body"Fans have wanted this song for years.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentKanye West's Album Rollout Has Become An ExperienceWe revisit some of Kanye's more convoluted album rollouts in anticipation of "DONDA."By EJ Panaligan
- MusicNicki Minaj's Unreleased "New Body" Verse With Kanye West Trends On TikTokNicki Minaj's verse in Kanye West's "New Body" is going off on TikTok, being used for transformation-style videos despite being unreleased.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj To Contact Kanye West Over Possible Release Of "New Body"Nicki Minaj is an artist who likes to please her fans, so when she saw them begging for "New Body" to be released, she said she would hit up Kanye West to discuss it.By Erika Marie
- ReviewsKanye West "Jesus Is King" ReviewKanye’s musical ear remains one-of-one, but sonic choices alone can’t save what is largely an erratic and uninspired affair.By Luke Hinz
- NewsKanye West's "Jesus Is King" Is Here Ft. Clipse, Ty Dolla $ign & MoreThe wait is over.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Says Kanye West "New Body" Might Be Reworked As A Gospel SongKanye West is apparently trying to turn "New Body" into a "Jesus Is King" banger.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West's ''Selah'' Previewed In Latest "Jesus Is King" Teaser''Jesus Is King'' is just around the corner.By Sandra E
- Pop CultureKanye West's ''Jesus Is King'' Song Leaks Just Keep On ComingKanye West's songs, possibly from ''Jesus Is King,'' keep surfacing the Internet. The anticipation is getting real, although the album is announced to officially drop on October 25th. By Sandra E
- Original ContentKanye West's "Jesus Is King:" Everything You Need To KnowWe don't have the album, but we do have some clues about it. By Noah C
- MusicKanye West's "Yandhi" Suffers Another Leak, This Time, On SpotifyKANYE DROP YOUR ALBUMS by KANYE DROP YOUR ALBUMS. By Noah C
- MusicKanye West Mentions J. Cole & Drake's Son In Leaked "Yandhi" SnippetIt seems as if Kanye West attempted to clear the air. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKanye West's "Yandhi" Album Appears Online As RingtonesKanye West's "Yandhi" mysteriously appeared on iTunes in ringtone-format.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Premieres "Jesus Is King" In Detroit, Reveals Merch, & Album Drops SundayWe still don't have the record, though.By Erika Marie
- MusicKanye West Pursues "Yandhi" Trademark Amid "Jesus Is King" Delay Rumors: ReportWill "Yandhi" drop first?By Erika Marie