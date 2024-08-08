Consequence Blasts Kanye West’s Dentist Amid Nitrous Addiction Allegations

Ye has fans and peers concerned.

Earlier this week, Kanye West's former Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos made some shocking claims about the rapper's dentist in an affidavit. He accused the dentist, Thomas P. Connelly, of providing Ye with "enormous quantities of nitrous gas" for "explicitly recreational use." Yiannopoulos expressed concern for the artist's well-being, citing his alleged dependence on the substance.

For obvious reasons, fans quickly became worried. This morning, #SaveYe was even trending on X, suggesting that supporters think there could be a real problem. This is still unconfirmed, but now, his peers are even beginning to chime in. Today, for example, Consequence took to Instagram to share an old clip of his studio session with Ye and Timbaland.

Consequence Reacts To Milo Yiannopoulos' Claims About Kanye West's Alleged Nitrous Addiction

“G.O.O.D. things come To those who wait," he captioned the post. "Me and YE in @Timbaland studio cooking up what would be my next single ‘Overdose’ featuring @YNWMelly THIS FRIDAY 08.09.24. By The Way F*ck Thomas Connelly If That Sh*t Is True!!!" Ye himself has yet to address the speculation, though another one of his affiliates did earlier today. In a since-deleted post, YesJulz slammed Yiannopoulos for his claims, alleging that he was the one to connect Ye with Connelly in the first place.