Consequence Blasts Kanye West’s Dentist Amid Nitrous Addiction Allegations

BYCaroline Fisher132 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
6th Annual BMI Urban Awards At Roseland Ballroom - Show &amp; Backstage
NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Recording artists Kanye West (L) and Consequence attends the 6th Annual BMI Urban Awards at the Roseland Ballroom August 30, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)
Ye has fans and peers concerned.

Earlier this week, Kanye West's former Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos made some shocking claims about the rapper's dentist in an affidavit. He accused the dentist, Thomas P. Connelly, of providing Ye with "enormous quantities of nitrous gas" for "explicitly recreational use." Yiannopoulos expressed concern for the artist's well-being, citing his alleged dependence on the substance.

For obvious reasons, fans quickly became worried. This morning, #SaveYe was even trending on X, suggesting that supporters think there could be a real problem. This is still unconfirmed, but now, his peers are even beginning to chime in. Today, for example, Consequence took to Instagram to share an old clip of his studio session with Ye and Timbaland.

Read More: YesJulz Accuses Milo Yiannopoulos Of Reaching Out To Kanye West's Dentist Himself

Consequence Reacts To Milo Yiannopoulos' Claims About Kanye West's Alleged Nitrous Addiction

“G.O.O.D. things come To those who wait," he captioned the post. "Me and YE in @Timbaland studio cooking up what would be my next single ‘Overdose’ featuring @YNWMelly THIS FRIDAY 08.09.24. By The Way F*ck Thomas Connelly If That Sh*t Is True!!!" Ye himself has yet to address the speculation, though another one of his affiliates did earlier today. In a since-deleted post, YesJulz slammed Yiannopoulos for his claims, alleging that he was the one to connect Ye with Connelly in the first place.

"Who suggested for him to get the grill in the first place? When [they told me] to book the appointment I expressed my concerns & pushed back twice asking if he [for] sure wanted to do it. I was told that the decision was made," she wrote. "As your b***h a** & the rest of the world knows, I was let go shortly after bc you couldn't stand to see genuine people with innovative ideas & real work ethic around." Connelly has denied the allegations. What do you think of Milo Yiannopoulos accusing Kanye West's dentist of supplying him with nitrous gas? What about Consequence's reaction to the allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West Fan Discovers Old Storage Unit With Never-Before-Seen Items

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...