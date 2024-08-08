Kanye West Fan Discovers Old Storage Unit With Never-Before-Seen Items

This TikTok user had one of the wildest "Eureka!" moments a Kanye West fan could have, finding samples, designs, equipment, and more.

Kanye West fans are going through a pretty rough time these days, as no amount of extra tracks can diminish the disappointment of VULTURES 2 with Ty Dolla $ign. However, at least one lucky die-hard got a welcome surprise after purchasing some of his old storage units from the mid-2010s era. These boxes contained Yeezy clothing samples, pictures of designs, schematics and drawings, studio equipment, microphones, and even the outfits that Ye and company wore for his 2015 Hollywood Bowl performance. While it's a lot of random stuff that might not even work or be fashionably relevant anymore, there are still some curious details throughout. One shirt in the pile, for example, looks a lot like the VULTURES merch designs that would arrive years later.

Furthermore, we're sure that so many people out there, Kanye West fans or not, would love a chance to peruse these storage units themselves. But sadly, fans are concerned with more pressing matters related to the Chicago artist right now, mainly his alleged nitrous gas addiction. His former presidential campaign affiliate Milo Yiannopoulos made these accusations online, which have sparked a lot of debate, discussion, and discomfort. Considering all of the controversies that Kanye's been involved in over the past two years, this is either a possible explanation or a sign that things are more difficult than we imagined.

Kanye West's Old Storage Unit Unboxed By TikTok User

Speaking of which, Kanye West blamed his antisemitic rants in 2022 on being under the influence of alcohol. "You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy," he told Candace Owens during their sit-down interview in 2022, conducted very soon after these attacks resulted in heavy public fallout. Unsurprisingly, many don't find this to be an acceptable excuse, or think that it's just a fake ploy to get him out of accountability. All of this is mostly speculative and unconfirmed, so take it all with a grain of salt.