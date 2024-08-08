Kanye West Fan Discovers Old Storage Unit With Never-Before-Seen Items

BYGabriel Bras Nevares52 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
adidas + KANYE WEST New Partnership Announcement
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 28: Kanye West at Milk Studios on June 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. adidas and Kanye West announce the future of their partnership: adidas + KANYE WEST (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS)
This TikTok user had one of the wildest "Eureka!" moments a Kanye West fan could have, finding samples, designs, equipment, and more.

Kanye West fans are going through a pretty rough time these days, as no amount of extra tracks can diminish the disappointment of VULTURES 2 with Ty Dolla $ign. However, at least one lucky die-hard got a welcome surprise after purchasing some of his old storage units from the mid-2010s era. These boxes contained Yeezy clothing samples, pictures of designs, schematics and drawings, studio equipment, microphones, and even the outfits that Ye and company wore for his 2015 Hollywood Bowl performance. While it's a lot of random stuff that might not even work or be fashionably relevant anymore, there are still some curious details throughout. One shirt in the pile, for example, looks a lot like the VULTURES merch designs that would arrive years later.

Furthermore, we're sure that so many people out there, Kanye West fans or not, would love a chance to peruse these storage units themselves. But sadly, fans are concerned with more pressing matters related to the Chicago artist right now, mainly his alleged nitrous gas addiction. His former presidential campaign affiliate Milo Yiannopoulos made these accusations online, which have sparked a lot of debate, discussion, and discomfort. Considering all of the controversies that Kanye's been involved in over the past two years, this is either a possible explanation or a sign that things are more difficult than we imagined.

Read More: Kanye West's Alleged Nitrous Oxide Supplier Denies Milo Yiannopoulos’ Accusations

Kanye West's Old Storage Unit Unboxed By TikTok User

Speaking of which, Kanye West blamed his antisemitic rants in 2022 on being under the influence of alcohol. "You wanna know what alcohol I had inside me? Hennessy," he told Candace Owens during their sit-down interview in 2022, conducted very soon after these attacks resulted in heavy public fallout. Unsurprisingly, many don't find this to be an acceptable excuse, or think that it's just a fake ploy to get him out of accountability. All of this is mostly speculative and unconfirmed, so take it all with a grain of salt.

Elsewhere, we know that Kanye West will continue to make headlines for all the good and bad reasons under the sun. On a more positive note, he explained during this Candace Owens interview why he thinks that Jay-Z and Drake are "the greatest rappers ever" for two very different reasons despite his conflicts with them over the years. Still, many of these more expected and music-related takes fall under a whole lot of baggage. So like this TikTok user, a lot of fans are digging back through history to remember simpler times, or at least, times in which we didn't know all of the disturbing and worrisome sides to this story. And that's whether you're saving empathy for Ye or not.

Read More: Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Unleash “Fried” Music Video

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...