Kanye West Alleged Nitrous Addiction: #SaveYe Trends On Twitter Amid Fan Concerns

adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. in Los Angeles - An Event in Basketball Culture
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Kanye West onstage at adidas Creates 747 Warehouse St. - an event in basketball culture on February 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas)
Fans are worried about Ye.

Kanye West is someone who has been through a lot in his career. Overall, the last few years for Ye have been disastrous. From his Nazi rhetoric to less-than-stellar albums, there is no doubt that Kanye has been on an artistic decline. However, some disturbing allegations were made yesterday by his former Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos. In a threat on Twitter, Milo alleged that Kanye has been hooked on nitrous gas ever since he got his titanium grill installed.

Milo blames Ye's dentist Thomas Connelly for all of this. Connelly allegedly has some high-profile clients, and he has been allegedly providing Ye with a nitrous gas, whenever he so desires. This was a very concerning allegation and it speaks to some of the issues that Ye has had over the last few months. There is growing concern around his condition, and many are unsure what to make of all of this. As a result, #SaveYe began trending on social media.

Kanye West Addicted to Nitrous Gas?

In the tweets down below, you can see what fans had to say about all of this. For the most part, they seem to be pretty devastated and broken up about the news. Overall, it makes sense. Ye is a legend and these allegations are disturbing. Many are calling for Ye to get help, and they are urging his inner circle to help him as well. Meanwhile, other fans believe he should call off Vultures 3 so that he can finally focus on his health and wellness, moving forward.

Fans React

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe Milo when he makes these claims? What was your initial reaction to all of this? Will Kanye end up seeking help for his alleged addiction? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

