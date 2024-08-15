Kanye West Allegedly Gave Milo Yiannopoulos A Physical N-Word Pass

Milo continues to talk about Ye on social media.

Kanye West has a lot of fans worried due to his recent antics. Overall, it was recently revealed by his former Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, that he is now addicted to Nitrous. Furthermore, it was noted that his biggest enabler right now is his dentist, who continues to give him the poisonous gas. As for Milo, he has been dishing on all sorts of behind-the-scenes drama pertaining to Ye. He has even been going after Nick Fuentes, who was a huge part of Ye's descent down the alt-right rabbit hole.

If you are unfamiliar with Milo, you should know that he gained prominence in the mid-2010s thanks to Gamergate. This subsequently launched his political career in which he became an alt-right activist. His whole persona was to say the most shocking thing imaginable in a bid to attract hate-watchers. Eventually, his schtick fizzled out, but he was given new life thanks to his associations with Ye. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that Milo would seek out something as crass as an "N-word pass."

Milo Yiannopoulos Leaks Kanye West Texts

Well, as it turns out, Ye gave him a physical one. In the post above, you can see that he has what is being called an "N-word" pass with a screenshot from a text conversation with Ye in which the artist gives his reason behind why Milo can use the slur. We will let you check out that reasoning for yourself. Needless to say, it's very sad to see what Kanye has become over these past few years. While the 4Chan crowd loves this rebrand, his OG fans can't help but cringe at how he has become a shell of his former self.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kanye West has made a huge mistake by letting people like Milo into his life? What do you make of the recent allegations that Ye is addicted to Nitrous? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

