Kanye West & His Yeezy Porn Venture Has Milo Yiannopoulos Pleading For Ye To Reconsider

Kanye West shocked fans recently when he revealed that he would be coming out with a new Yeezy Porn venture. Overall, there are a lot of people out there who felt like this new venture was in serious bad taste. However, he appears to be dead set on moving forward with it. While this move may remain unpopular, it will probably make Ye a whole lot of money. After all, there is a lot of cash to be made in the porn industry, as made obvious by the rise of OnlyFans and other platforms like it.

One person who seems to disapprove of this move from Kanye is none other than the Yeezy Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos. Milo is a conservative who calls himself a reformed homosexual. Yes, that's right, he claims that he used to be gay but isn't anymore. This is a truly laughable grift, but for some reason, some actually believe it. Having said all of that, Milo came out with a statement recently, where he urged Ye not to go through with his plans.

Milo Tries To Reason With Kanye West

“I cannot be complicit in the production or dissemination of pornographic films and literature, for moral and religious reasons,” Milo exclaimed. “But also because such material and the kind of people invariably involved in its production represent an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual.”

