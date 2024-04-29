Kanye West Teases "Yeezy P*rn": 9 Of His Raunchiest NSFW Lyrics

Kanye West is looking to venture into the adult film industry, and Yeezy Porn might be on its way soon. The rapper and entrepreneur reportedly plans to launch a new wing for his Yeezy brand. He has also reportedly sought guidance from industry professional Mike Moz to help ready the new company before summer. As weird as this news is, many have come to expect anything from Ye. For one, Ye has been vocal about his history with porn. Secondly, his idea of moral propriety largely depends on his ever-changing moods. While this is mostly evident in Ye’s outbursts and controversial commentary, it’s also shown up in his music. Over the years, the explicit, NSFW lyrics in Kanye West’s songs have been a prevalent feature in his discography. But it’s still enough to wonder if the Jesus Is King Kanye has dipped for good.

Read More: Kanye West Ripped Apart Online Following "Yeezy P*rn" Reports

9. Kanye West Gets Rough On “Blame Game”

“Blame Game” has a lot of great moments but in the same vein, there’s a raunchy portion of the track that left a few unsettled. "Been a long time since I spoke to you in a bathroom / Gripping you up, fucking and choking you / What the hell was I supposed to do? / I know you ain't getting this type of dick from that local dude." For what it’s worth, “Blame Game” would probably be secure as one of Kanye's best ever, but many felt he went overboard.

8. What’s Better Than No Job?

“30 Hours” is one of the deep cuts from The Life of Pablo. Interestingly, while they’re currently embroiled in rap beef, the song has been rumored to be written by Drake. Nonetheless, the vulgarity is definitely Kanye West. "Cause you was in college complainin’ about it’s no jobs / But you were suckin’ a n***a’s dick the whole time / Well I guess a blowjob’s better than no job."

Read More: Pusha T Reveals Why Artists Continue To Collaborate With Kanye West

7. Kanye West’s Twisted Tactics On “Feedback”

On “Feedback,” Kanye is a businessman teaching the wrong negotiation tactics to a non-consenting audience. However, in hindsight, it’s the kind of crude material that Kanye West might employ on Yeezy Porn. "Whip that, bitch out / Tits out, oh s**t / My dick out, can she suck it right now? / F**k, can she f**k right now? / I done asked twice now / Can you bring your price down?" Definitely not the best way to express sexual frustration…

6. Wordplay With A Touch Of Awkward

"Now, if I fuck this model / And she just bleached her asshole / And I get bleach on my T-shirt / I'ma feel like an asshole." These were Kanye West's lyrics on his song, "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," off The Life of Pablo. These lines aren't exactly provocative or contentious. However, they are sure to make any listener feel awkward and uncomfortable. In an attempt to explain, Chance the Rapper, who co-wrote and worked with Kanye on the song, described the lyrics as Ye’s idea of humor. According to Chance, Kanye's lyrics are a blend of hilarity crafted to hit a little too close to home.

Read More: Kanye West's Most Ridiculous "The Life Of Pablo" Lyrics

5. Raunchy Ye Meets Racist Ye

Chasing love, all the bittersweet hours lost / Eating Asian pussy, all I need was sweet and sour sauce. On "I'm in It," from Kanye West's 2013 album Yeezus, Ye definitely crossed a line that warranted tremendous backlash. Although Yeezus received widespread praise and critical acclaim, “I'm in It,” faced significant scrutiny for its lackluster and insensitive content. It doesn’t take a literary critic to point out just how crude and racially insensitive most of the song's lyrics were.

4. “I’m In It” Actively Seeks To Offend

As if the previous lyrics weren’t bad enough, they weren’t the only bars to garner criticism. The following lyrics are also courtesy of Kanye's “I'm in it.” In fact, it’s almost impressive how a single artist managed to be this raunchy and racially offensive this many times in a single song. Kanye West’s decision to juxtapose a sexual act with the iconic Black power salute is nothing short of disappointing. Nonetheless, to say Kanye West felt any remorse for this would be highly presumptuous though, and a little optimistic, especially as fans look forward to the content he will have on the forthcoming Yeezy Porn. "Uh, she cut from a different textile / Uh, she love different kinds of sex now / Uh, black girl sippin’ white wine / Put my fist in her like a civil rights sign / And grabbed it with a slight grind / And held it ’til the right time / Then she came like AAAAAHHH!"

3. Kanye West’s Ignorance About The Gay Community Shines On “Don’t Like”

In that p—y so deep I could have drowned twice/ Rose gold Jesus piece with the brown ice / Eating good, vegetarian with the brown rice / Girls kissing girls, cause it’s hot, right? / But unless they use a strap-on then they not dykes. “Don't Like” is a polarizing song with a chimera of themes: explicit sexual references, religious imagery, lesbianism, and sex toy use. Unsurprisingly, these themes are all crudely jumbled together. This song also raises questions about Kanye's real-life interactions and understanding of gay people.

2. Kanye West Misses The Mark On “Monster”

"So mami, best advice is just to get on top of this / Have you ever had sex with a pharaoh? / Put the p—y in a sarcophagus / Now she claiming that I bruised her esophagus / Head of the class and she just won a swallowship / I’m living in the future so the present is my past / My presence is a present, kiss my ass."

“Monster” is a certified classic Hip Hop track where a young Nicki Minaj delivers a powerful verse that far outshines Kanye West’s. However, Ye’s own lyrics were punchlined by comments about rough sexual acts, narcissism, and ancient Egyptian funeral practices he almost certainly doesn't really understand.

1. Ye’s Sexual Detour On “Hell Of A Life”

"Tell me what I gotta do to be that guy / Said her price go down, she ever f–k a black guy / Or do anal, or do a gangbang / It’s kinda crazy that’s all considered the same thing / Well I guess a lotta ni–as do gang bang / And if we run trains, we all in the same gang / Runaway slaves all on a chain gang/ Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang.

“Hell Of A Life” is classic Ye at his best: skillfully crafted, brimming with innovation, and packed with intense commentary on society and politics. But then things take a dramatic turn. Kanye eventually begins to spit what is perhaps the longest, raunchiest, and most offensive set of lyrics in the history of the genre.

[via]