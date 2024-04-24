Kanye West Ripped Apart Online Following "Yeezy P*rn" Reports

Kanye West is someone who has been known to engage in numerous different ventures. However, not every single venture has worked out for him. One could look at something like Donda Academy to understand exactly what we mean by that. Overall, one thing that Ye likes to do is add "Yeezy" to various different copyright filings. That way, he can use the name on a myriad of trademarks and products. According to a recent report from TMZ, Ye has even been working on some sort of Yeezy Porn venture, in which he would create a studio that makes adult films.

As you can imagine, this came as a bit of a shock to his fans. After all, Ye has become a reformed Christian of sorts over the last few years. Furthermore, he has been adamant about his porn addiction and how ungodly it is. With that in mind, the latest update from Kanye comes across as hypocritical. So much so that his fans were out in droves on Twitter yeserday, where they revealed just how upset they were over this new venture.

Kanye West New Venture

As you can see below, the consensus amongst Ye fans is that this is absolutely horrible. In fact, it feels like more Ye fans are upset about this than they were his anti-semitic ramblings. Perhaps this has to do with the fact that his actions in 2022 ushered in a new fanbase, that doesn't even really know about Ye's past beyond The Life Of Pablo. It's a sad fact to consider given all Ye accomplished over the last few decades. Regardless, it would appear as though the Yeezy Porn venture is alienating his newer fans, which could be bad for business as Vultures 2 drops on May 3rd.

Fans React

Let us know what you think of this rumored new venture from Kanye West, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is actually a big deal? Are you mad at him for allegedly wanting to get involved in this kind of stuff? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

