Kanye West Enjoys Listening Party With Ty Dolla $ign, North West & More As Fans Still Worry Over Alleged Nitrous Addiction

Anonymous Club Fashion Show - Berlin Fashion Week SS25
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 1: Kanye West attends the Anonymous Club fashion show during Berlin Fashion Week SS25 at Tempodrom on July 1, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
While Kanye West and company seemed to have a great time in Utah, many fans want the media to continue highlighting this situation.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 2 rollout obviously has been a very hectic and controversial one, but it still contains many of the elements we expected. A release event hit the horizon, and a listening party in Utah featuring both artists and a host of special guests captivated many fans in attendance. Some highlights: updated versions to select VULTURES 2 tracks like a changed "FOREVER" verse, appearances from Ye's daughters Chicago and North, live debuts of long-awaited grails like "CAN U BE," and a whole lot more. But there's a darker story brewing in the backdrop.

On various social media pages, including clips below and many other Twitter and Instagram discussions, Kanye West fans want the media to do better. Specifically, some pages that haven't talked about the recent story involving his alleged nitrous addiction now face the wrath of angry comments sections. If you didn't know about it beforehand but came across any recent Ye content on social media, then you're definitely going to learn about it. It speaks to how fans are very concerned for his health and well-being these days, although much of this story is still alleged and speculative.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES Party In Utah: See Comments For Fan Concern

As such, we don't really know to what extent this alleged nitrous addiction is real, who is to blame, how it's supposedly affecting Kanye West, and whether it could explain – or be held accountable in regard to – his abhorrent controversies over the past few years. This mystery is partly what fuels fans' advocacy for the media to address it and hopefully lead to proper care, support, and accountability. Still, take it all with a grain of salt, especially as the Chicago artist hasn't said anything on the matter at press time.

More Clips

Perhaps a statement from him could illuminate the situation, but until then, it's harmful to speculate too far. VULTURES 2 was not as commercially successful as its predecessor, but the album arguably marks an even more important historical moment for Kanye West. His most hardcore fans are working through a lot of narratives: the quality of his music, his health, his bigotry, and their compliance in all of that to varying degrees. Hopefully, the concern will eventually overshadow the spectacle and Ye can prioritize himself rather than his celebrity status or career, or at least clarify whether or not this addiction story is real.

