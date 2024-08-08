YesJulz Accuses Milo Yiannopoulos Of Reaching Out To Kanye West's Dentist Himself

If YesJulz is speaking facts here, then Milo Yiannopoulos should also assume accountability if Kanye West has a nitrous addiction.

Kanye West's alleged nitrous oxide addiction, as claimed by his former Yeezy chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, shocked his fanbase this week. Moreover, Yiannopoulos filed an affidavit and complaint against celebrity dentist Thomas P. Connelly, accusing him of engaging in "the unlawful supply of enormous quantities of nitrous gas to a wealthy, famous patient for explicitly recreational use" after installing Ye's titanium grill. In addition, the former chief of staff claimed that Connelly hired someone to physically attack him. But another affiliate of the Chicago artist's, YesJulz, fired back against Yiannopoulos' claims on Twitter after the legal paperwork mentioned her, accusing him of connecting Kanye to Connelly in the first place.

"Riddle me this hero," YesJulz's seemingly since-deleted accusation against Milo Yiannopoulos began concerning Kanye West's alleged nitrous gas addiction. "Who suggested for him to get the grill in the first place? When [they told me] to book the appointment I expressed my concerns & pushed back twice asking if he [for] sure wanted to do it. I was told that the decision was made. He was sure it was what he wanted and to do not question it again.

YesJulz Claims Milo Yiannopoulos Shares Partial Blame For Kanye West's Alleged Nitrous Addiction

"As your b***h a** & the rest of the world knows, I was let go shortly after bc you couldn't stand to see genuine people with innovative ideas & real work ethic around," YesJulz continued concerning Kanye West and Milo Yiannopoulos. "Firing staff isn't as hard of a job as you make it out to be babes. It also doesn't really help the company much if you are simultaneously overpaying yourself and, according to Ye & other team members, allegedly stealing while doing so. I wasn’t around to even know whether or not your claims about addiction were real – let alone be in a position where I could actually help IF that were the case.