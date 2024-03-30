YesJulz Intends To Countersue Ye: "I Have No Choice But To Fight Back"

YesJulz says she intends to move forward with a countersuit against Ye following her recent firing from Team Yeezy. While she admits her primary issues stem from his chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, the rest of the team is complicit in his behavior. She explained the situation in a series of posts on social media. Team Yeezy claimed she was fired for allegedly violating her NDA.

"Milo has stolen from and blackmailed Ye and this is a known fact," Julz wrote in one post. "It baffled me that he is still around until i received a phone call explaining why after my whole situation went public. Its not rocket science." In another post, she added: "By the way - i reached out to every mutual friend i could think of urging them to have @kanyewest call me so i wouldn’t have to move forward with a countersuit[.] I assume everyone is too p***y to address him about this so this is my last attempt before i take action."

YesJulz Attends BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 06: YesJulz attends the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on September 06, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

"I gave everyone over a week to do the right thing and fire this pedo, pay me for my completed work and drop the nonsense intent to arbitrate. Even asked everyone in a text if this was real because the way Milo wrote it was so damn laughable (my name is misspelled, Mozart is referenced, and the pot calling the kettle black with reference of outbursts & 'hateful' behavior was just the cherry on top for me)[.] I had to assume this was fake, but nope- its very real. So my response to it will be very real also. I really dont even want to do this. My problem lies with Milo[.] But i cant ignore that the rest of the team, including the founder of company, has been complicit. I have no choice but to fight back." Check out Julz's posts below.

YesJulz Reaches Out To Ye On Twitter

Ye initially announced that he'd no longer be working with YesJulz in a recent post on his Instagram Story. He's since moved forward with suing her for $8 million over the alleged NDA violation. Be on the lookout for further updates on YesJulz and Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

