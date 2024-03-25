YesJulz Pops Out At Drake Show Amid Ye & Milo Yiannopoulos Fallout

It is always a good time at the Drake show.

Galore Presents GIRLCULT

YesJulz is an influencer who has helped in the rollout of various projects. Overall, she has worked with a ton of artists and has amassed quite a few friends in the industry. Most recently, fans remember her for her work during the Vultures rollout. She was infamously in the room when Ye went on a rant about the industry, Drake, and the Twix chocolate bar that is being doubled in size to make us fat. However, her work with the Ye campaign eventually hit a sour note when she was terminated. This termination was executed by Milo Yiannopoulos, the Chief of Staff at Yeezy.

As Milo explained in his letter to YesJulz, she had allegedly violated the terms of her NDA. Furthermore, she allegedly owed the Yeezy team a debt of $8 million. Subsequently, Ye took to social media where he posted his intentions to follow through on the lawsuit. Throughout all of this, there have been mixed signals from Julz as to whether or not Ye is really behind the suit. Regardless, she decided to go out and have some fun this weekend. In fact, she did so at Ye's biggest rival's show: Drake.

YesJulz At The Drake Show

Drake might be going through a tough time right now, but he at least has one person who is behind him, and that is YesJulz. She was posted up with her friends at the concert, and she seemed to be having a great time. Considering the hardship she probably went through during the Vultures rollout, one can imagine that the Drake show was a much-needed reprieve. Only time will tell if Drizzy hires her for his next album campaign.

Let us know what you think of the YesJulz saga, in the comments section down below. Are you perturbed by the fact that Ye continues to work with Milo? Do you think the Yeezy team will go on with the lawsuit? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

