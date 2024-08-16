Kanye Nitrous Addiction: A Breakdown Of The Allegations

Breaking down the latest scandal surrounding Ye.

Ye (fka Kanye West) returned to headlines this week following alarming allegations surrounding substance abuse, specifically nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas. Claims made by his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos accused Dr. Thomas Connelly of supplying the substance to Ye for recreational purposes. Naturally, this led to widespread concern among fans and peers of Ye surrounding his well-being.

Yiannopoulos leaked text messages that further fueled the rumors that Ye formed a dependency. It’s an alarming claim that highlights the dangers of nitrous oxide misuse, which can not only form a dependency but also possible nerve damage. Below, we dive into the scandal.

Allegations Against Kanye West's Use Of Nitrous Oxide

The controversy surrounding Kanye West's alleged use of nitrous oxide has gained widespread attention after shocking claims emerged from those close to him. Milo Yiannopoulos, West's former chief of staff, has become a central figure in exposing these allegations. Yiannopoulos recently posted a series of text messages on social media, purportedly showing conversations between West, his dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly, and himself. These messages suggest that West had developed a dependency on nitrous oxide and was using it recreationally.

Yiannopoulos claims that Dr. Connelly, the dentist responsible for West’s high-profile dental work, played a significant role in facilitating the rapper's alleged addiction. The text exchanges suggest that West repeatedly asked for nitrous oxide, despite warnings from Yiannopoulos about the dangers of prolonged misuse. In one message, West allegedly inquired, "Can I have the Nitrous today?" which Connelly reportedly responded to positively.

The Role Of Dr. Thomas Connelly In The Scandal

Dr. Thomas Connelly, a dentist known for his work on Kanye West's custom $850,000 titanium teeth, has been thrust into the spotlight due to his alleged involvement in providing nitrous oxide to West for non-medical use. According to Milo Yiannopoulos, Connelly was not just a medical professional but also a facilitator of West's alleged addiction. In the texts shared by Yiannopoulos, Connelly appears to discuss plans to "master the delivery system" for recreational nitrous oxide, hinting at a long-term goal of legalizing the substance for non-medical purposes.

Yiannopoulos has since allegedly filed a complaint with the California Dental Board, accusing Connelly of being a "dangerous predator" who targets African-American celebrities. He alleges that Connelly was charging West $50,000 per month to supply him with nitrous oxide, which Yiannopoulos claims was part of a broader scheme to exploit West financially. Connelly's representatives have denied these allegations, calling them "factually incorrect" and "intentionally misleading." They also accused Yiannopoulos of fabricating the story to gain attention and harm Connelly's reputation. The dentist's alleged involvement in this scandal has raised ethical questions about the responsibilities of medical professionals and the potential consequences of crossing professional boundaries.

The Fallout & Potential Legal Ramifications

The fallout from these allegations could have significant legal and professional repercussions for both Kanye West and Dr. Thomas Connelly. If the claims made by Milo Yiannopoulos are proven true, Connelly could face serious consequences, including the revocation of his dental license and potential criminal charges. The California Dental Board will likely investigate the complaint filed by Yiannopoulos, which could lead to further scrutiny of Connelly's practices and his relationship with West. But for Kanye West, this is just another point of concern following a string of instances that exhibited erratic behavior over the years.

What Is Nitrous Oxide?

Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, is a colorless, non-flammable gas with a slightly sweet odor and taste. First synthesized in the late 18th century, it quickly gained popularity as a recreational substance due to its euphoric effects. However, according to the National Institute Of Health, its most significant impact has been in the medical field and widely used as an anesthetic and analgesic. Administered through inhalation, often mixed with oxygen, nitrous oxide is commonly employed in dental procedures, childbirth, and emergency medicine to manage pain and anxiety.

Medical Applications Of Nitrous Oxide

In controlled medical settings, nitrous oxide is a valuable tool. It works by depressing the central nervous system, leading to a state of relaxation and pain relief. Its fast onset and short duration of action make it ideal for procedures where quick recovery is essential. For instance, in dentistry, nitrous oxide helps patients undergo procedures with reduced anxiety and discomfort while remaining conscious. During labor, it alleviates pain without the risks associated with stronger anesthetics. Additionally, in emergency medicine, medical professionals administer nitrous oxide to manage acute pain from injuries or during minor surgical procedures.

The Risks of Nitrous Oxide Abuse

Despite its legitimate medical uses, nitrous oxide carries significant risks, particularly when used recreationally. Often inhaled from balloons or directly from whipped cream dispensers—commonly known as "whippets"—this form of recreational use gained popularity in certain social circles, especially among young people and partygoers. Although the effects are short-lived, they are intense and can lead to a temporary high that may become addictive, as highlighted by the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).